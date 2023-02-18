Carlyle sophomore Tyson Waughtel won his second consecutive championship while Mascoutah senior Santino Robinson and Civic Memorial senior Abe Wojcikiewicz earned titles in their final chance Saturday to wrap up action in the Illinois boys wrestling state finals at State Farm Arena in Champaign.

Metro East wrestlers had a strong showing overall in addition to the three championships, as three others — Belleville East freshman Jonathan Rulo, Triad junior Colby Crouch and Civic Memorial junior Bryce Griffin — finished as state runners-up.

Twelve area wrestlers earned medals for top six finishes, including third-place showings for Belleville East senior Dominic Thebeau and Cahokia sophomore Jason Dowell.

Champions roundup

• Carlyle’s Waughtel won the Class 1A title at 113 pounds with a 12-1 major decision against Farmington junior Keygan Jennings to cap a 50-1 season.

Waughtel is Carlyle’s first two-time state champion, as last season he was the school’s first wrestling state champ by capping a 52-0 season with the 106 crown.

His state quarterfinal victory, a 16-1 technical fall against Latham’s Logan Roberts, was the 100th of his career.

• Mascoutah’s Robinson earned the second state championship of his career but his first in Illinois when he pulled out a 4-2 victory against Washington sophomore Peyton Cox that went to the tiebreak 1 period in the Class 2A title match at 132 pounds.

Robinson, who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, finished his senior season 41-0 and advanced to state finals in each of his four seasons.

As a junior, Robinson was runner-up at 138 pounds for Mascoutah after transferring from CBC, where he wrestled two seasons. Robinson won Missouri’s Class 4 113-pound title as a freshman in 2020, then was second in Class 4 at 132 in 2021.

• Civic Memorial’s Wojcikiewicz rolled to the Class 2A title at 170 pounds with a 17-5 major decision against Washington senior Blake Hinrichsen.

Wojcikiewicz, who has signed to continue his career at Stanford, went 47-2 and improved on his runner-up showing in the same weight class as a junior.

He was one of four Eagles to earn state medals.

Runner-up rundown

• Belleville East’s Rulo suffered only his second loss of the season when Downers Grove North senior Ben Bielawski pulled out a 5-3 decision in the Class 3A 285-pound final.

Rulo, who won the sectional title by one point a week earlier, finished 34-2. Bielawski, who wrestled at state at 182 pounds as junior, finished 45-1.

• Triad’s Crouch suffered the first loss of his high school career when he had to withdraw with an injury after the second period of his Class 2A 126-pound title match against Chicago Brother Rice’s Bobby Conway.

Crouch finished 31-1 after going 35-0 as a sophomore and winning the state title at 120, becoming Triad’s first state champion since 1973.

• Civic Memorial’s Griffin lost an 18-8 major decision in the Class 2A final at 145 pounds to Washington senior Kannon Webster.

Griffin closed his season with a 48-5 record. Webster, a University of Illinois signee, completed his career with three state titles and a 162-2 record after going 50-0 as a senior.

Medals roundup

• Belleville East’s Thebeau finished third in Class 3A at 195 pounds with a 6-4 decision against Yorkville’s Hunter Janeczko.

• Cahokia’s Dowell was third in Class 1A at 285 pounds after pinning Braidwood Reed-Custer’s Gunnar Berg with eight seconds remaining in the first period.

• Civic Memorial sophomore Bradley Ruckman was fourth in Class 2A at 106, dropping a 4-2 decision to Midlothian Bremen freshman Morgan Turner.

• Civic Memorial junior Caleb Scott placed fifth in Class 2A at 126 with a 4-2 decision against Deerfield sophomore Jordan Rasof.

• Cahokia senior Nick Deloach Jr., a University of Missouri football signee, won a 4-3 decision against Port Byron Riverdale senior Alex Watson to finish fifth in Class 1A at 170.

• Triad senior Koen Rodebush placed sixth in Class 2A at 182. Rodebusch lost by technical fall, 19-3, to Mahomet-Seymour senior Brennan Houser.