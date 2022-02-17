Illinois boys wrestling state tournament roundup: Carlyle's Waughtel stays unbeaten, rolls into Class 1A semifinals

There's just something Tyson Waughtel can't fully explain.

Out of all the sports the Carlyle High freshman could have chosen, it was always going to be wrestling because of one aspect.

"I love getting my hand raised," Waughtel said. "It's hard to explain."

On Thursday during the Illinois Class 1A boys wrestling state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, the freshman continued his phenomenal debut campaign with two more victories and a place in the semifinal round.

"I told my coach at the beginning of the year that I wanted to get a state title and I have been training as hard as I could ever since," Waughtel said.

Waughtel (50-0) advanced to square off against Olympia's Dylan Eimer (42-5) in the 106-pound semifinal round Friday with a spot in the state championship match on the line.

Carlyle coach Ben Wademan said he knew Waughtel was a special wrestler .

But Wademan noted he's been blown away by how dominant the freshman has been.

"I expected to be here and him to do well, but I figured maybe low 40-win mark and a state medal," Wademan said.

Waughtel dominated his two matches Thursday, getting two second-round technical falls by 15-0 and 16-0 scores.

Ever the perfectionist, Waughtel said he could have done better but pointed to maybe the bright lights of the State Farm Center slowing him down in his debut match.

But in the quarterfinals, any jitters or nerves were banished as he punched his ticket to the semifinal round.

"He's just so focused," Wademan said. "He is taking it one match at a time. He's not even looking at the finals. He is a very focused individual."

Waughtel is looking to become the first state medalist for Carlyle since Dale Allen achieved the feat in 2019, grabbing fourth place in the 220-pound weight class.

Also in Class 1A, Wood River's Aaron Niemeyer (36-6) picked up a 9-0 major decision in the first round before suffering an 8-2 loss in the quarterfinals at 113 pounds. Teammate Jason Shaw (40-4) picked up a first-round win with a second-round pin before falling 6-3 in the quarterfinal round at 126 pounds. Drake Champlin (32-15) will face off in the wrestleback round after a technical fall loss in the first round.

Carlinville's Jake Schwartz (45-4) will face off against Dwight's Emmett Emmons (21-14) in the first round of wrestlebacks Friday after falling 5-3 in the first round of the 145-pound division.

Roxana's Braden Johnson (14-13) will see Coal City's Zach Finch (35-7) in the first round of wrestle backs after giving up a second-round pin in the 152-pound weight class.

CLASS 2A

Triad's Colby Crouch (33-0) continued his unbeaten season, picking up a first-round pin and an 8-5 victory to advance to the Class 2A semifinal round in the 120-pound division. Teammate Chase Hall picked up a 3-2 first-round win before falling 3-2 in the quarterfinal of the 138-pound division.

Mascoutah's Santino Robinson (43-1) picked up two wins to advance to the semifinal round in the 132-pound division.

Civic Memorial's Bryce Griffin (40-5) tallied two pins to advance to the semifinal round in the 138-pound division. Teammate Abe Wojcikiewicz (39-0) advanced to the semifinal round with a first-round pin in the opening round and an 8-1 victory in the quarterfinal round. Colton Carlisle (40-3), after picking up a first-round 17-1 technical fall, fell 5-4 in the quarterfinal round.

Waterloo's Brandon Lloyd (35-7) picked up a 13-1 victory in the first round before falling 7-0 in the 170-pound quarterfinal round. Teammate Jordan Sommers (42-0) continued his undefeated season with a first-round pin and a 3-2 victory in the 220-pound quarterfinal round.

CLASS 3A

Belleville East junior Dominic Thebeau (34-1) earned a first-round 9-2 victory to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo (44-5) and Drew Landau (34-9) picked up first-round wins in the 138-pound and 145-pound weight divisions, respectively.

O'Fallon's Isaiah Hill (27-2) notched a third-round pin in the first round to advance to the quarterfinal round in the heavyweight division.

