Illinois wrestlers close unique season in style

Caleb Tyus (27-0) was the state runner-up last season and placed third as a sophomore. Caine Tyus (13-0) is a two-time state medalist and Zerban (24-0) placed at state three times while representing CBC at the Missouri state championships.

“Our four seniors have wrestled together for many years and have set a tone for our juniors, sophomores and freshmen,” Christeson said. “They wrestle year-round all over the country and they expect to succeed.”

For Civic Memorial, a Class 2A school, the attempt at championship success will take place on Friday as each classification will have its own day to shine, starting with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. and marching forth to the finals at 5 p.m.

Class 1A kicks off the festivities Thursday with a pair of championship hopefuls from Wood River taking center stage. Junior Aaron Niemeyer (22-2) is ranked No. 3 in the state at 113-pounds, and junior Jason Shaw (24-1) is ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds. Shaw placed second for Whitfield at 113 pounds as a sophomore at the 2019 Missouri state championships.

Metro-East Lutheran sophomore Elijah Schlessinger (132) and junior Chad Gray (160) will compete for the Knights in the 1A tournament on Thursday.