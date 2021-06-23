Illinois wrestlers close unusual season in style

The unique Illinois high school spring wrestling season, which has featured outdoor matches and has stretched long past graduation, will reach its dramatic conclusion this week.
And Civic Memorial will be there in full force.
The Eagles will send eight wrestlers to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships to be held Thursday through Saturday at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
When the Illinois High School Association announced it would not sponsor a state series for wrestling, the IWCOA sought to develop its own postseason, which included regional and sectional rounds held earlier this month.
Civic Memorial will join 11 other Metro East schools with representation at the IWCOA event.
“I just really appreciate the IWCOA stepping up to host a state tournament for these kids and for the Bethalto School district supporting us with this opportunity,” Civic Memorial coach Jeremy Christeson said.
Among the eight qualifiers for the Eagles, six won sectional titles on Saturday – freshman Bryce Griffin (126), sophomore Abe Wojcikiewicz (160), junior Colton Carlisle (182) and seniors Caleb Tyus (138), Caine Tyus (145) and Vinny Zerban (152).
Along with junior Ben Skaggs (132) and senior Briley Christeson (170), the Civic Memorial contingent boasts an overall record of 185-14, with four wrestlers heading to Springfield with undefeated records.
Caleb Tyus (27-0) was the state runner-up last season and placed third as a sophomore. Caine Tyus (13-0) is a two-time state medalist and Zerban (24-0) placed at state three times while representing CBC at the Missouri state championships.
“Our four seniors have wrestled together for many years and have set a tone for our juniors, sophomores and freshmen,” Christeson said. “They wrestle year-round all over the country and they expect to succeed.”
For Civic Memorial, a Class 2A school, the attempt at championship success will take place on Friday as each classification will have its own day to shine, starting with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. and marching forth to the finals at 5 p.m.
Class 1A kicks off the festivities Thursday with a pair of championship hopefuls from Wood River taking center stage. Junior Aaron Niemeyer (22-2) is ranked No. 3 in the state at 113-pounds, and junior Jason Shaw (24-1) is ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds. Shaw placed second for Whitfield at 113 pounds as a sophomore at the 2019 Missouri state championships.
Metro-East Lutheran sophomore Elijah Schlessinger (132) and junior Chad Gray (160) will compete for the Knights in the 1A tournament on Thursday.
While the Civic Memorial eight-man entourage leads the charge into the Class 2A championships on Friday, Triad will bring its own impressive squad of six wrestlers, led by junior Chase Hall (126) and senior Collin North (220), who are ranked in the top six in their weight classes.
Mascoutah's two-time state medalist Kylan Montgomery (152) and senior David Polaski (220) join junior Logan Will (160) on the mat for the Indians. Waterloo will send a pair of wrestlers into the 2A meet in juniors Gavin Hearren (120) and Brandon Lloyd (170).
Cahokia senior Jalen Strong (145) is ranked No. 5 in his weight class, and along with East St. Louis junior Jaymz Young (106) in 2A and Collinsville junior Austin Stewart (170) in 3A, will be the lone representatives for their respective schools in Springfield.
The top two teams in the Southwestern Conference will be well-represented in the Class 3A meet on Saturday. Conference champion Edwardsville sends five wrestlers, including undefeated 170-pound senior Drew Gvillo (18-0), 132-pound junior Dylan Gvillo (17-1) and 145-pound sophomore Drew Landau (15-2) all who earned first-team, all-conference honors.
Talented Edwardsville junior Connor Surtin (126) will not see a familiar name looming in his bracket. Former defending state champion Josh Koderhandt of Belleville West departed for the Naval Academy after graduation and will prepare to wrestle for the Midshipmen.
Even without Koderhandt, who compiled a 152-12 record in his career, Belleville West will bring championship-level talent to Springfield. Senior Dustin Olmstead (23-0) is the top-ranked heavyweight in Illinois and leads four Maroons into Springfield including first-team, all-conference selection Zach Lusk (160).
Another first-team selection, Alton senior Damien Jones (182), takes his 22-1 record and state tournament experience into Springfield for another shot at a medal, joining senior Lawton Bruce (170) for the Redbirds.
Despite the absence of IHSA signage or the recording of historical data on the IHSA website, wrestlers are treating this event like a state-sanctioned championship.
“We’re treating this IWCOA tournament the same way we would if the IHSA was hosting it. The biggest difference is we’re wrestling in the late spring and it’s a one-day tournament instead of doing all three classes over a three-day tournament,” Christeson said.
The IWCOA website calls the tournament “an event for individual wrestlers,” and Christeson is unsure whether any team awards will be handed out, but he is thrilled that his wrestlers will have a chance to close the book on their unique season with a final chapter of normality.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of young men and their hard work and perseverance through this unprecedented season,” Christeson said. “If our guys perform like they are capable of individually, the team accolades take of themselves.”