Jacobi Jackson, senior, De Smet

A top-level college prospect in both football and wrestling, Jackson is hoping to continue competing in both sports at the next level. He recently played a key role in helping the Spartans reach the Class 6 state title game in football and is a two-time heavyweight finalist in wrestling. Avenging a tiebreaker loss as a sophomore, he defeated Howell’s Ryan Skillington 5-2 in last year’s title match to cap a 31-3 season.
