Josh Koderhandt, senior, Bellevlle West

Wrestling in Illinois is currently on hold because of coronavirus, but that didn’t keep Koderhandt, a three-time state qualifier who finished second at 113 pounds as a sophomore and won state as a 120-pound junior, from committing to the United States Naval Academy. In last year’s state final, Koderhandt trailed for the first time all season but rallied for the win in overtime to finish off a 43-0 season.
