 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaden Purler, sophomore, North Point

  • 0
Kaden Purler, North Point

Kaden Purler, North Point wrestling

A major success story as a freshman in the Grizzlies’ inaugural wrestling season in 2021-22. The scrappy grappler went 34-6. He placed second at the Class 3 state tournament after falling to top-seeded Brayden Belding of Windsor by an 8-5 decision. Purler posted 21 falls in his first varsity wrestling campaign.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News