Lafayette tops Whitfield to win New Year's Eve Duals

Lafayette senior Joel Mylin was ready.

Mylin, who as a sophomore won the 1A Illinois state championship at 106 pounds for Aurora Christian High, registered a first period pin over Timothy Taylor III to ignite the Lafayette bench.

“I like opening for the team. I was at 106 my first two years in high school and I just love setting the tempo,” said Mylin, who will wreste at Hofstra University next year. “You get that pin and everybody rallies behind you. Pins rack up and points rack up.”

And the pins and points indeed started to rack up for Lafayette.

Junior Andrew Doehring showed his incredible quickness in earning a 13-5 major decision over Whitfield senior Kobe Raeman at 138. Senior Gabe Frankenberger earned a first period pin over Caiden Gagliano at 152 and senior Nazir Dent executed an excellent defensive game plan in an 11-4 decision over senior Patrick Schulte at 160.

After a pin by Whitfield junior Reese Callahan at 170 put the Warriors on the scoreboard, a selfless contribution by Tommy Hagan put the Lancers on the road to victory.