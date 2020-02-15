Mascoutah's Grau downs rival to capture sectional title

The two were locked in a 3-3 stalemate through the first three periods as they pushed each other to the limit. It went to a fourth, sudden-death period with both sides not giving an inch. The fifth round came and went without a change on the scoreboard as well.

"They're great wrestlers and they showed it," Lindsay said.

Then in the sixth OT, Grau saw his opening and got Daly on his back, albeit a little awkwardly. So when he saw the referee looking at him, he started panicking that the official wouldn't call a pin, but something else.

"I was like, 'Man, don't hit me with a stall,'" Grau said.

With the crowd urging for the win, Grau managed to get the pin and the roof came down as he was crowned the sectional champion.

"It was really awesome to do it here," Grau said. "He beat me at his home last time and it was just good to beat him here at my home."

In between the lengthy periods, Lindsay didn't have much to say to his senior wrestler.

"It's really just about prepping him up," Lindsay said. "I've been training him since he was 12 years old, so I know what he'll do."