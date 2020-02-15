Mascoutah's Grau downs rival to capture sectional title

MASCOUTAH — Caleb Grau knew that it wasn't going to be easy to capture a sectional title.
The Mascoutah High senior was well aware he would have to get through rival Luke Daly from Carbondale to get the job done.
The first two meetings between the two went into overtime.
"He's such a tough opponent, it's just really me coming in mentality prepared for that match," Grau said. "Every single time, it's overtime."
On Saturday, it was no different as the two went deep into an extra session for the third consecutive time. This time, Grau exacted a measure of revenge and earned the sectional title at 170 pounds with a win in triple overtime at Mascoutah High School.
"Caleb has a big heart," Mascoutah coach Chris Lindsay said. "That kid has a big heart too and we'll probably see each other back at state too. That's just how it works."
Grau and Daly qualified for the state tournament that begins on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Grau (38-4) handed Daly only his second loss of the season, with the first coming in the semifinals of Mascoutah tournament on Dec. 29.
All three matches this season have gone to overtime, with Grau holding a 2-1 edge.
The two were locked in a 3-3 stalemate through the first three periods as they pushed each other to the limit. It went to a fourth, sudden-death period with both sides not giving an inch. The fifth round came and went without a change on the scoreboard as well.
"They're great wrestlers and they showed it," Lindsay said.
Then in the sixth OT, Grau saw his opening and got Daly on his back, albeit a little awkwardly. So when he saw the referee looking at him, he started panicking that the official wouldn't call a pin, but something else.
"I was like, 'Man, don't hit me with a stall,'" Grau said.
With the crowd urging for the win, Grau managed to get the pin and the roof came down as he was crowned the sectional champion.
"It was really awesome to do it here," Grau said. "He beat me at his home last time and it was just good to beat him here at my home."
In between the lengthy periods, Lindsay didn't have much to say to his senior wrestler.
"It's really just about prepping him up," Lindsay said. "I've been training him since he was 12 years old, so I know what he'll do."
Grau will be joined by three teammates as the trio made it through the grueling wrestle backs and blood rounds to earn their spot in next week's state tournament.
Juniors Kylan Montgomery (138 pounds), Chase Overton (152 pounds) and David Polaski (195 pounds) all punched their tickets to the State Farm Center.
After losing in the semifinals, Montgomery won his blood round match against Marion's Nate Dampier.
"My coach always talks to me about wrestling my best and if I continue to wrestle my best, I know I'll get somewhere," Montgomery said.
Despite being one loss away from elimination, the Mascoutah junior never felt any pressure partly because he was wrestling on his home mat.
"It's very comfortable wrestling here," Montgomery said. "A lot of stress is gone because I have a lot of family and friends watching me. It really helps."