Matthew Craig, senior, Liberty

Scratched and clawed his way to a runner-up finish in the Class 4 heavyweight state final a year ago before falling by a 1-0 decision to Blue Springs’ Brock Sullivan in the state championship match. Registered 30 falls last winter. Won five events, including the Gateway Athletic Conference and District 2 tournament titles a year ago. Owns a 130-34 record.
Tyler Poslosky
