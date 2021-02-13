Meyer, Gramling both hit 100 victories as St. Charles West wins district title

ST. CHARLES — Seniors Alex Meyer and Cole Gramling met each other as young wrestlers on the same little league team.

They grew to become state qualifiers, both coming within one win of standing on the medal podium at Mizzou Arena.

And on Saturday, both captured the 100th win of their high school careers minutes apart on their home mat at St. Charles West.

“It’s really cool that we started together at the same point and now we’re ending in the same point and we’re both reaching our goals,” Meyer said. “It’s great to share this moment with him.”

Meyer and Gramling headlined five individual district champions for St. Charles West, which took home the Class 2 District 3 team title with 155 points, outpacing the 117.5 points of runner-up St. Charles.

Meyer (220) increased his season record to 25-2 by defeating sophomore John McCaleb of St. Charles in the title match for the fourth Warriors’ pin of the championship round and the 100th win of his career.

“Ever since little league I’ve been working and trying to improve every day, so getting to this milestone proves that hard work I’ve been putting in,” Meyer said.

Gramling also looks in top form for the postseason.