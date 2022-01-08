Mindset, confidence lead Francis Howell Central's Cross to 138-pound GAC tournament title

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — David Cross is on a path to redemption.

He has traveled this long, windy road in search of affirmation, glory and — most of all — to prove to himself he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to accomplishing.

A 138-pound junior for the Francis Howell Central High boys wrestling team, Cross already has accomplished more than most of his opponents during his nearly three seasons of varsity wrestling.

He is on course to reach 100 career wins before the end of the season. He’s only lost five matches in his high school career, including one this season. He defeated two-time Missouri Class 2 state champion Owen Uhls of Fulton last month. During the Super 32s last October, Cross knocked off an Oregon State commit and an Army West Point commit. Cross rang in the new year by committing to the University of Missouri on Dec. 30.

Yet Cross has notched all these feats without scrapping in a state championship match. Cross posted 42 wins and placed fifth at the Class 4 state tournament at 120 pounds last season. He was third as a freshman at 113.