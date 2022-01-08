Mindset, confidence lead Francis Howell Central's Cross to 138-pound GAC tournament title

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — David Cross is on a path to redemption.
He has traveled this long, windy road in search of affirmation, glory and — most of all — to prove to himself he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to accomplishing.
A 138-pound junior for the Francis Howell Central High boys wrestling team, Cross already has accomplished more than most of his opponents during his nearly three seasons of varsity wrestling.
He is on course to reach 100 career wins before the end of the season. He’s only lost five matches in his high school career, including one this season. He defeated two-time Missouri Class 2 state champion Owen Uhls of Fulton last month. During the Super 32s last October, Cross knocked off an Oregon State commit and an Army West Point commit. Cross rang in the new year by committing to the University of Missouri on Dec. 30.
Yet Cross has notched all these feats without scrapping in a state championship match. Cross posted 42 wins and placed fifth at the Class 4 state tournament at 120 pounds last season. He was third as a freshman at 113.
“These last two years, I was more than capable of winning (state),” he said. “I just didn’t really believe it yet because I hadn’t really bought in in the offseason. I really didn’t feel like I deserved it.
“After I took fifth at state last year, that really hit me hard.”
Cross felt he needed to make a change. Over the offseason, he spent between five and six days a week practicing in the wrestling room and in the weight room, where he added around 30 pounds of muscle. Most of all, Cross changed his mindset.
“He’s been wrestling since he was 5 years old, and he’s had the ups and downs of being a wrestler,” said Steve Cross, Howell Central's coach and David’s father. “He’s had a lot of success over the years, but last year, he made a decision that he wants to wrestle in college, and he really wanted to commit to the sport. Through hard work, he’s built a lot of confidence.
“It’s a big change in his attitude, his work ethic and his commitment in general. He’s all in.”
The results are speaking for themselves.
Cross won the 138-pound division title Saturday in the Gateway Athletic Conference boys wrestling tournament at St. Charles High. He pinned Timberland’s Dalton Kuhn in 2 minutes and 6 seconds for his third pin of the day.
Along with Cross, Howell Central finished with three individual conference champs, including junior Peyton Shepard at 126 and junior 152-pounder Aidan Hernandez, who improved to 24-0.
Saturday was the first step toward Cross’ ultimate goal of becoming a state champion. Now, he’s now turning his focus to the remainder of the regular season and then the postseason.
“This year is completely different,” he said. “I can see it. I think about it every day, and I can just see it happening and I know it’s going to happen, and I’m going to manifest that.”
FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH CLAIMS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Fort Zumwalt South built a sizeable lead in the team standings and never relinquished it.
The Bulldogs won the team title with 216 points for their first GAC team title in more than two decades.
Senior Ashton Atkins was one of two individual champions for the Bulldogs. Atkins earned a first-period fall over Fort Zumwalt North’s Nathanial Provost. Classmate Jayden Moffett pinned Fort Zumwalt North’s Alex Goeke in the 220 final.
“We haven’t won the GAC title in years,” Atkins said. “We’ve really come together. It feels good. My name’s going to go on the wall. It’s what I wanted. I worked for it.”
Troy Buchanan finished second in the team standings with 160 points, thanks in part to four individual titles from sophomore Carter Barnes at 113, junior Charos Sutton at 160, junior Brett Smith at 170 and junior Nick Bova at 182.