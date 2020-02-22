Missouri boys roundup: Whitfield advances six to Class 1 state finals

A fourth consecutive Class 1 team state championship is a formality for the Whitfield boys wrestling team, which can accentuate that achievement Saturday with a strong showing from its six individuals in weight-class finals.

Whitfield, winner of eight team state titles since 2008 under coach Charlie Sherertz, amassed 153 points through the first two days of the Missouri boys wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena. Centralia sits second with 88 points, followed by Lathrop and Lawson, which both have 85.

No team can catch Whitfield in the team standings on the meet's third and final day, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with fourth-round wrestleback matches. The championship matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Whitfield has seven wrestlers assured of a medal out of 14 weight classes, including the six finalists. Those are headed by a pair of defending individual state champs — sophomore Evan Binder at 113 pounds and junior Logan Ferrero at 126.

The other four finalists are freshman Alexander Rallo (106); senior Conor McAteer (132); sophomore Chase Brock (182); and sophomore Keith Miley (220). Brock and Miley were state runners-up last season, while McAteer was a state champ as a sophomore but missed last season with an injury.