Missouri boys roundup: Whitfield advances six to Class 1 state finals

A fourth consecutive Class 1 team state championship is a formality for the Whitfield boys wrestling team, which can accentuate that achievement Saturday with a strong showing from its six individuals in weight-class finals.
Whitfield, winner of eight team state titles since 2008 under coach Charlie Sherertz, amassed 153 points through the first two days of the Missouri boys wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena. Centralia sits second with 88 points, followed by Lathrop and Lawson, which both have 85.
No team can catch Whitfield in the team standings on the meet's third and final day, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with fourth-round wrestleback matches. The championship matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Whitfield has seven wrestlers assured of a medal out of 14 weight classes, including the six finalists. Those are headed by a pair of defending individual state champs — sophomore Evan Binder at 113 pounds and junior Logan Ferrero at 126.
The other four finalists are freshman Alexander Rallo (106); senior Conor McAteer (132); sophomore Chase Brock (182); and sophomore Keith Miley (220). Brock and Miley were state runners-up last season, while McAteer was a state champ as a sophomore but missed last season with an injury.
Whitfield also has senior Matthew Schueddig alive in the 152-pound wrestleback bracket. He can finish his career with a third-place finish if he wins two matches Saturday.
CLASS 4
CBC and De Smet had two wrestlers advance to Class 4 finals while Eureka, Francis Howell, Lafayette and Northwest Cedar Hill qualified one each.
The two-time defending Class 4 team champion Cadets sit fourth in this season's standings with 83 points, well behind Liberty-Kansas City's 199.
But CBC has shots at two individual crowns — Santino Robinson at 113 pounds and Jack Darrah at 182.
De Smet's finalists come at opposite ends of its lineup with Colton King at 106 and Jacobi Jackson at 285. The 285 final is a rematch of last year's state final, which Jackson dropped to Francis Howell's Ryan Skillington.
At 220, Northwest's Chase Stegall (35-0) will try to win his first state title, but he'll have to beat another undefeated wrestler to do so — North Kansas City's Xavier Doolin (45-0).
The area's other Class 4 finalists are Lafayette's Evan Borren at 132 and Eureka's Jake McCollum at 195.
McCollum is 34-1 this season and will face Staley standout Rocky Elam (30-0).
CLASS 3
Hillsboro advanced a pair to state finals, Gavin Alexander at 106 and Griffin Ray at 138.
Also advancing to the state championship round in Class 3 are Ladue's Jacob Mann at 126, Pacific's Callum Sitek (152) and De Soto's Landon Porter (285).
Mann was champion at 120 last season, Sitek was runner-up at 132 and Porter finished fourth at 285.
Sitek (47-0) and Porter (44-0) both boast unbeaten records going into their title tilts.
CLASS 2
Priory senior Dalton Bingman was his school's first state champion a year ago. On Saturday, he'll get the chance to defend his Class 2 220-pound title and become Priory's first two-time champ.
Also in Class 2 state finals from the area are Sullivan's Evan Shetley (44-1) at 182 pounds and Tristan Brown (45-2) at 285.