Missouri boys roundup: Whitfield advances six to Class 1 state finals
Missouri boys roundup: Whitfield advances six to Class 1 state finals

CBC vs. Whitfield wrestling

Whitfield's Logan Ferrero (top) looks to the referee as he controls CBC's Chris Spaete during the 132-pound match of a wrestling dual on Friday, February 7, 2020 at CBC in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

A fourth consecutive Class 1 team state championship is a formality for the Whitfield boys wrestling team, which can accentuate that achievement Saturday with a strong showing from its six individuals in weight-class finals.

Whitfield, winner of eight team state titles since 2008 under coach Charlie Sherertz, amassed 153 points through the first two days of the Missouri boys wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena. Centralia sits second with 88 points, followed by Lathrop and Lawson, which both have 85.

No team can catch Whitfield in the team standings on the meet's third and final day, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with fourth-round wrestleback matches. The championship matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Whitfield has seven wrestlers assured of a medal out of 14 weight classes, including the six finalists. Those are headed by a pair of defending individual state champs — sophomore Evan Binder at 113 pounds and junior Logan Ferrero at 126.

The other four finalists are freshman Alexander Rallo (106); senior Conor McAteer (132); sophomore Chase Brock (182); and sophomore Keith Miley (220). Brock and Miley were state runners-up last season, while McAteer was a state champ as a sophomore but missed last season with an injury.

Whitfield also has senior Matthew Schueddig alive in the 152-pound wrestleback bracket. He can finish his career with a third-place finish if he wins two matches Saturday.

Kyle Thrasher Tournament

Northwest Cedar Hill's Chase Stegall (top) battles Whitfield's Keith Miley in the championship match at 220 pounds at the Kyle Thrasher Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

CLASS 4

CBC and De Smet had two wrestlers advance to Class 4 finals while Eureka, Francis Howell, Lafayette and Northwest Cedar Hill qualified one each.

The two-time defending Class 4 team champion Cadets sit fourth in this season's standings with 83 points, well behind Liberty-Kansas City's 199.

But CBC has shots at two individual crowns — Santino Robinson at 113 pounds and Jack Darrah at 182.

De Smet's finalists come at opposite ends of its lineup with Colton King at 106 and Jacobi Jackson at 285. The 285 final is a rematch of last year's state final, which Jackson dropped to Francis Howell's Ryan Skillington.

At 220, Northwest's Chase Stegall (35-0) will try to win his first state title, but he'll have to beat another undefeated wrestler to do so — North Kansas City's Xavier Doolin (45-0).

The area's other Class 4 finalists are Lafayette's Evan Borren at 132 and Eureka's Jake McCollum at 195.

McCollum is 34-1 this season and will face Staley standout Rocky Elam (30-0).

Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational

Pacific's Callum Sitek (top) takes control of Cahokia's Mahlik Ball during the championship match at 145 pounds at the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

CLASS 3

Hillsboro advanced a pair to state finals, Gavin Alexander at 106 and Griffin Ray at 138.

Also advancing to the state championship round in Class 3 are Ladue's Jacob Mann at 126, Pacific's Callum Sitek (152) and De Soto's Landon Porter (285).

Mann was champion at 120 last season, Sitek was runner-up at 132 and Porter finished fourth at 285.

Sitek (47-0) and Porter (44-0) both boast unbeaten records going into their title tilts.

CLASS 2

Priory senior Dalton Bingman was his school's first state champion a year ago. On Saturday, he'll get the chance to defend his Class 2 220-pound title and become Priory's first two-time champ.

Also in Class 2 state finals from the area are Sullivan's Evan Shetley (44-1) at 182 pounds and Tristan Brown (45-2) at 285.

Missouri boys wrestling area state qualifiers
Wrestling

Missouri boys wrestling area state qualifiers

SCHEDULE

At Mizzou Arena

Thursday: Class 1-2 first round and first-round wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; Class 3-4 first round and first-round wrestlebacks, 5 p.m.

Friday: Class 1-2 championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3-4 championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks, 1:15 p.m.; championship semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Fourth-round wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, 11:30 a.m.; championship matches, 4:30 p.m.

