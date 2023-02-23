COLUMBIA, Mo. — St. Clair wrestler Brock Woodcock got a wake-up call just seconds into the Class 2 championship match at 157 pounds early Thursday evening at Mizzou Arena.

A senior looking for his third consecutive state championship, Woodcock was more than a little shocked when Pleasant Hill junior Lane Snyder scored the early takedown.

“I usually try to take control early, so he definitely caught me off guard. And he made things tough on me at multiple times in the match,’’ said Woodcock, who responded to the early takedown and rolled to a 12-2 major decision. “I don’t know, it may have been what I needed to get my mind back into it. But things worked out. I’m blessed.”

The comeback win capped a 53-0 season for Woodcock, who took third at 120 as a freshman, won the title at 132 as a sophomore and finished atop the medal stand at 145 last year. He will continue wrestling at NCAA Division I SIU Edwardsville.

Snyder (48-5) placed third at state last year and was a fifth-place medalist as a freshman in 2021.

“We’ve got a special group here and I’m blessed to be a part of it,’’ Woodcock said. “There’s always pressure and stress — I’m a stress guy — so I had to ask God for some calmness to ease the stress and do what I had to do.

“He was definitely ready to go. As soon as the match started, he was on my legs. I had to adjust hard because he was really attacking me. I got the win, but there were definitely a couple of hairy spots. It was definitely exciting.”

Woodcock was the second Bulldog to win a championship. In the title match at 120, St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (43-1) cruised to a 15-0 technical fall over Odessa sophomore Gabe Studdard (33-15).

It was the second consecutive title for Meek, who won at 113 last year. He placed fourth at 106 in 2020 and took third at 106 in 2021.

“I came in and wanted to repeat what happened last year,’’ Meek said. “It feels nice. All the hard work finally paid off. I struggled in my first match here — I came out flat and that kid really wanted it — but I fought through that one and wrestled well from there.”

Meek, who won 6-0 in that opening-round match against Harrisonville’s Luke Devenney, won 17-0, 13-0 and 15-0 to close out the two-day state tournament.

“All year, I focused on keeping my head straight. I wanted to go out on top with my high school buddies,’’ he said. “I don’t worry too much about my opponents; I just try to focus on wrestling my match.”

Meek will continue his wrestling career at Ohio University.

College wrestling “is a different pace, a different intensity, but I’m ready for the change and to keep working to improve,’’ he said. “Now it’s time for bigger and better things.”

Team scores

The Kearney girls scored 75.5 points to edge out Brookfield (75) for the girls’ Class 1 team title. Cassville (62) finished third while Cameron (57) earned the fourth-place trophy. Festus, at No. 14, was the highest finishing area girls’ squad.

Pleasant Hill (145.5) beat out Mid-Buchanan (135.5), Odessa (113) and Ste. Genevieve (93) in the Class 2 team race. St. Clair took eighth, finishing with 70.5 team points.

In Class 1, Centralia rolled up 194.5 points to beat out Brookfield (135), St. Pius X of Kansas City (131.5) and Tolton of Columbia (92).

State wrestling will continue Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena with the girls’ Class 2 tournament and the boys’ competition in Class 3 and Class 4.

St. Charles' Perry-South takes second

St. Charles senior Levi Perry-South (40-9) finished second at 132 in Class 2 after running into Seneca standout Brady Roark (56-0). It was the third state title for Roark, who was a state runner-up as a freshman.

Roark, who will continue wrestling at South Dakota State, was dominating the title match when he pinned Perry-South in the third period.

Roark pinned his way to the title, finishing his matches in 1:14, 59 seconds, 3:00 and 4:26.

It was the fourth state trip and second state medal for Perry-South, who placed sixth as a junior.

North Point's Benwell repeats

North Point junior Cassidy Benwell captured her second consecutive state title, posting a 9-0 major decision over Chillicothe sophomore Yoo Lee (31-4) in the championship match at 120.

Benwell (26-0) won at 120 last year as a sophomore.

Two other area competitors, St. Charles’ senior Alyssa King and Festus’ senior Lauren Mills, came up short in championship matches.

At 105, King (31-6) lost 6-1 to Mid-Buchanan sophomore Delanie Smith (46-3). King finished fourth at state last year as a junior.

In the title match at 125, Mills (38-1) scored an early takedown but was injured when Ste. Genevieve sophomore Addison Geiler (32-17) responded with a power move early in the second period. When she couldn’t continue, Geiler earned the win.

Missouri Class 2, Class 1 boys wrestling state championships

Missouri Class 1 girls wrestling state championships