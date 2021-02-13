Mylin's highlight title helps Lafayette win first district team championship since 2016

Eureka (124.5) finished third, followed by Marquette (106), Parkway South (82.5), Kirkwood (81.5) and Washington (54). The top four finishers from each weight class advanced to the sectional Feb. 27 at Northwest High in Cedar Hill.

The top three finishers in each weight class at the sectional tournament advance to the Class 4 state tournament, scheduled for March 13 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

“With COVID, everything’s distanced,’’ Wier explained. “It’s unusual, but the great thing is it gives us extra training time to fix what we can and to sharpen up. We have to make sure guys don’t burn out, but we also have plenty of time to work and to hopefully get better.

“We’re not backing down from anybody. Earlier this season, we took a bus ride across the state to face Liberty, the top-ranked team in Class 4. They took it to us pretty good. But hopefully we’ve improved enough that we can give them a little better battle the next time.”

Lafayette’s Mylin recalled meeting Robinson, a CBC sophomore, once before.

“It was in seventh or eighth grade. And he beat me,’’ Mylin remembered.

And the difference this time?