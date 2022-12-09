Nick Deloach Jr., senior, Cahokia

Won two events and earned 41 wins, including 31 falls, a year ago and appeared appeared at the Class 1A state tournament at 152 pounds. A three-sport student-athlete who committed to Missouri for football, Deloach Jr. is ranked fourth at 160 pounds, according to FloWrestling.
Tyler Poslosky
