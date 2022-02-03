North Point wrestling embraces first postseason as host for girls and boys district tournaments

With his orange singlet and spirally hair, North Point junior Jackson Sapp is easy to locate at a wrestling tournament.

One day, he hopes his name will be just as easy to find.

The only upperclassman on the North Point boys wrestling team, Sapp is preparing to help the young Grizzlies navigate their first district tournament, and in the process, hoping to cement his legacy as a program trailblazer.

“Someday, I’d like to look back and tell my kids, or whoever, that I was one of the first people on the board, etched in history at the school. I think that would be really cool,” said Sapp, who wrestles at 152 pounds and has a 35-7 record this season.

Sapp and his teammates, both boys and girls, can envision exactly where that board of Grizzlies’ greats will reside when North Point hosts the District 2 girls wrestling tournament Saturday and the Class 3 District 2 boys tournament Feb. 11-12.

The district girls tournament was scheduled to begin Friday but was postponed to a Saturday start because of unsafe travel conditions. The second day of the tournament has yet to be determined.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at district tournaments advance to the state tournament Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

North Point won a bid to host both girls and boys district tournaments despite only hosting two dual meets this season. It is a fitting reward for a remarkable inaugural season for the Grizzlies.

“It’s a big deal,” North Point boys coach Chris Purcell said. “I really want to make wrestling prevalent and important at North Point, and hosting events is a big part of that.”

Purcell, who coached seven years as an assistant at CBC and two years at Timberland, relished the opportunity to create the look and set the culture of wrestling at North Point, a first-year high school located in Wentzville.

“When you’re starting a program, there’s a lot of cool things you get to do like designing the mats, designing the singlets and branding things the way that we want,” Purcell said.

Convincing teams to wrestle the Grizzlies was more difficult.

“Building a schedule was a little tricky," Purcell said. "Teams weren’t sure whether to add us or not. They had no idea if we would wind up having 10 kids (in the program).”

Low numbers hasn't been an issue in North Point's first season.

Purcell quickly generated interest during the preseason by combining enthusiastic workouts with a robust social media presence.

“Social media is a very powerful and under-utilized tool and is a big part of the reason why we had kids interested in coming out for wrestling,” Purcell said. “Any time you can put them in the spotlight, it makes all their hard work worthwhile.”

On the first day of tryouts, 36 boys and 16 girls entered a North Point wrestling room consisting of wrestling mats and little else.

“Initially, we didn’t have enough singlets or warmups,” Purcell said. “We (recently) bought jump ropes, and it’s very nuts and bolts right now, but it’s all stuff that we can work through because all you really need to start a wrestling program is kids and mats.”

The first dual meet experiences for North Point were challenging in a different way. The Grizzlies lost their first three duals by at least 35 points, with many losses coming by pin.

“It was a rough start, but we had some productive conversations about remembering what that feeling of losing felt like,” Purcell said.

Led by Sapp and freshman Kaden Purler, who is currently ranked No. 3 in Missouri at 106 pounds, North Point turned around its season.

The Grizzlies went 5-1 in dual matches within the Gateway Athletic Conference North Division and finished in a first place tie with St. Charles and Warrenton.

The North Point girls team won its GAC division outright, going 6-0 in dual meets. Sophomore Cassidy Benwell recently became the school's first girls wrestler to become state ranked, a No. 8 ranking at 120 pounds.

“To see how far we’ve come has been awesome,” Purcell said.

Purler’s season has mirrored the trajectory of the North Point team. The freshman overcame a shaky start to the season, and on Saturday captured first place at the Kyle Thrasher tournament at Francis Howell with two first-period pins and two technical falls.

“I feel really confident about my wrestling and the work I’ve put in,” Purler said. “My thought is, if anyone should win, it should be me. I’m just developing that (mentality).”

Sapp and Purler hope to instill that winning mentality in a young Grizzlies team as many embark upon their first high school postseason experience on home mats in front of a home crowd.

“We just have to help them along. They don’t know how to take a loss, or how to take wins the right way, so it’s our job to help them through that,” Sapp said.

And for Purler, the upcoming postseason provides a chance to familiarize people with the school on the orange singlets and the wrestlers wearing them.

“We’re trying to set a standard and make a name for ourselves,” Purler said.

A name to be etched in North Point wrestling history.

