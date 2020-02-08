Northwest Cedar Hill claims District 1 wrestling title, sends six to state

HILLSBORO, Mo. — It reminded Northwest Cedar Hill freshman Lily Shaffrey of judo.
Lafayette sophomore Seraphina Blackmon wanted to prove her toughness.
Seckman senior Reese Wingbermuehle sought a deeper connection with her brother.
Each with their own motivations for joining the sport, 196 female wrestlers from 30 schools descended upon Hillsboro High for the District 1 wrestling tournament on Saturday in front of a huge crowd.
Shaffrey, Blackmon and Wingbermuehle were among 48 wrestlers who punched their tickets to the state tournament in Columbia by finishing among the top four in 12 different weight classes.
Northwest Cedar Hill captured the team crown with 154.2 points, sending six girls to the state tournament, including two district champions - Shaffrey (130) and senior Taylor Murphey (135).
It is the first district team title for the Lions’ wrestling program since 2009, the last year of a long string of boys district titles.
“We had a great run with the boys during that time, winning five or six district titles in a row, and now the girls have kind of rejuvenated us and brought the team back,” Northwest Cedar Hill coach Ron Wilhelm said.
Shaffrey pinned two of her four opponents and consistently blocked any attempted offense against her. “I did judo before wrestling and they’re kind of similar, so I decided to give wrestling a try,” Shaffrey said. “Before matches, I run through what I'm going to do to get in the moment and get as focused as I can."
Lafayette finished second with 124.5 team points and was led by defending state champion sisters Faith Cole (110) and Emma Cole (152), who repeated as district champions with pins in their title matches. Junior Josette Partney and sophomore Seraphina Blackmon will join them at state after runner-up finishes.
“A lot of people said I couldn’t (wrestle), that I was too soft,” Blackmon said. “It made me want to prove them wrong, so (advancing to state) is a really big thing for me.”
Seckman sent three girls into the district finals in a matter of minutes, as Wingbermuehle (115), Corrine McClure (120) and Madison Conrad (125) all collected pins in rapid succession in the semifinals, securing their places at the state meet with McClure eventually claiming a district title.
For Wingbermuehle, who will be playing soccer at the University of South Alabama, joining the girls wrestling team was a chance to connect even more with her brother Brock, who was a three-time state champion at Seckman.
“I decided that maybe I’ll try his sport,” Wingerbermuehle said. “I just wanted to go out here, clear my head and wrestle strong and that’s what I did.”
Mehlville finished fourth with 86 points and produced three district champions - sophomore Naida Abdijanovic (142), senior Samantha Apple (235) and freshman Anna Valleroy (103).
For Valleroy, wrestling is not a new endeavor. She has been wrestling on boys teams for 10 years and was amazed by the quality of wrestling she witnessed on Saturday.
“It’s blowing my mind how many more girls are wrestling this year and how much better they’ve gotten,” Valleroy said.
The sport is becoming so popular that the family of Parkway West sophomore Paige Wehrmeister decided to permanently park their cars outside.
“I decided to try wrestling and it was really fun, so over the summer we turned our garage into a wrestling room,” said Wehrmeister, who won the district title at 125. “We put mats in there and we have dummies so we can go in there any time and wrestle around.”
Mikayla Whatley (115) of North County, Jaycee Foeller (166) of De Soto and Maggie Myracle (187) of St. Genevieve rounded out the district champions.
Wilhelm says participation in girls wrestling at the district level has increased almost 40 percent compared to last year, making tournaments like the one on Saturday a must-see event.
“There’s a buzz and a fever in the gym. It is no different than a men’s tournament, it’s got all the feel, the competition, the tears, the nerves - it’s got everything,” he said.