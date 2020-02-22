Northwest Cedar Hill's Stegall finishes off perfect season with Class 4 state crown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chase Stegall wouldn’t have wanted it to end any other way.
Capping a four-year run as one of the top Class 4 wrestlers in Missouri, the Northwest Cedar Hill senior won by injury default in 3 minutes, 38 seconds over North Kansas City’s Xavier Doolin in a showdown of undefeated wrestlers at 220 pounds.
Stegall was up 8-3 in the match as Doolin (45-1) was unable to continue due to a knee injury.
The victory capped a 36-0 senior season for Stegall, who placed third at state as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second as a junior.
“I came in with a little pressure, but I felt like I learned a lot of lessons coming up through it all,’’ he said. “And I felt like through it all, I improved with each season, through each experience. We wrestled last season in the quarters; it was a tough match I won 7-5. I knew a little about him, which helped. In the end, I just went out and wrestled.’’
Stegall continued: “Finishing undefeated was cool and all, but the key to tonight was going out and getting the job done. To go out on top, as a state champion, it’s definitely the best way to wrap up my high school career.”
CBC took fourth in the team race with 106.5 points, finishing behind Kansas City powers Liberty (241), Park Hill (146.5) and Staley (121). The Cadets won Class 4 in 2019 and 2018, finishing second in 2017.
The Class 4 action wrapped up with De Smet junior Jacobi Jackson posting 5-2 in over his nemesis, defending state champion Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell. Last year, in the state final, Skillington outlasted Jackson for a win in the ultimate tiebreaker.
“I give him credit for making me work my hardest, for bringing out the best in me,” said Jackson, who finished 31-3. “He game me motivation and he pushed me to be better. I was able to slip out of headlock there in the second period to get control of the match.
“I put my faith in God and just focused on wrestling hard. And it paid off.”
Skillington finished his senior season at 33-2.
At 106, DeSmet junior Colton King put the finishing touch to a 34-1 season, coming up with a key third-period reversal to post a 4-3 victory over Nixa freshman Zan Fugitt (45-5). King took third at 106 as a sophomore.
“I would’ve liked a better finish, but it is what it is,’’ King said. “I knew he’d be tough — very fast and very strong.”
The difference?
“Mindset,’’ King said. “Can’t lose, have to focus on that. Just have to focus on winning, doing whatever you need to do. Can’t focus on score, just have to focus on doing things right and whatever it takes to win.”
In a battle of top freshmen at 113, CBC’s Santino Robinson (35-4) scored takedowns in the first and third periods, coming away with a 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Carter McAllister (32-1) of Rock Bridge
“I wrestled him a lot on the offseason, so I kind of knew what he liked to do,’’ Robinson said. “I knew he wrestled funky, but I didn’t let that bother me. I’m sure he thought he was going to come out on top, but I did what I needed to do. I’m excited, I’m happy, but it’s just another day.”
In championship losses, Lafayette junior Evan Boren (23-5) lost by fall in the second period to Liberty’s Drake Smith at 160. Smith (35-2) had finished third twice in previous state appearances. At 182, three-time champion Greydon Penner of Liberty (29-0) won 10-4 over CBC sophomore Jack Darrah (32-5).
Penner, a four-time finalist, was state runner-up as a sophomore. Darrah took fifth last year as a freshman.
At 195, Staley’s Rocky Elam (32-0) captured back-to-back titles with a 15-6 win over Eureka’s Jake McCollum (35-2). Elam also took third at state as a sophomore.
McCollum was a fourth-place finisher as a junior.