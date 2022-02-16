O'Fallon's Hill borrows from a wealth of knowledge to help power his way on the mat

GRANITE CITY — Nothing escapes Isaiah Hill's notice when it comes to wrestling.

Every minute detail of a wrestler's muscle twitch. The slight shift of weight from one foot to the next. The labored breathing of a or a twinge in their movement.

Everything is under the microscope for the O'Fallon High senior grappler and is stored in his databanks for any time he may need it later.

"He's got so much wrestling knowledge and a presence in the room as a leader," O'Fallon coach Jarrod Moore said. "The kids really look up to him."

Hill has used that vast knowledge to his advantage all season and, last Saturday, he punched his ticket to the Illinois Class 3A state wrestling tournament, scheduled to begin Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

"I've never made it past regionals, so honestly, it just feels amazing," Hill said.

With his third-place finish at the 285-pound weight class in the Class 3A Granite City Sectional tournament Saturday, Hill became the first O'Fallon wrestler to make it past the sectional tournament since Jack Bond won the 170-pound division at the 2018 Class 3A Alton Sectional tournament.

"It felt so good to do it for my team," Hill said.

Hill has shown an inclination to scout wrestlers throughout his 26-win senior campaign. He may not know exactly what his opponent is going to do when they do it, but, chances are, he's seen the move before.

And he can come up with a counter for it.

"I'll try to look into other wrestlers that I may be wrestling, so I know what to kind of expect and some moves that they know that I may not," Hill said. "I also try to talk to others that have wrestled those guys before to know what to expect."

His encyclopedic knowledge of wrestling has extended to encompass most weight classes as he can help point out some moves to the other weight classes on his team.

"He was showing our lighter weight guys some moves today," Moore said.

Despite competing in the heavier weight class, Hill doesn't hesitate to implement his whole array of learned moves against his opponents.

On Saturday, after suffering just his second loss of the season in the semifinal round, Hill needed all of those moves and every trick in the book to survive the "blood round."

Trailing 3-0 going to the second round, Hill's mind raced as Lincolnway-East's Alex Knaperek nearly got him on his back again.

But, much to the chagrin of his coach, he tried a move only lighter weights would attempt.

"A lot of time, as a coach, I'm like, 'Why take that risk?'" Moore said. "But he makes it work."

Squirming his way to get into position, Hill caught Knaperek overcommitting just a fraction of an inch before he flew into motion before scoring a second-round pin.

Despite him questioning it, Moore knows that's just how Hill is.

"For a lot of people that may seem like 'wow, that's crazy,' but for Isaiah, that's what he's been good at," Moore said. "He has come out of bad position and turned it into his favor. That's just his wrestling experience."

Despite not making the varsity roster until this year, Hill has his eyes set firmly on bringing home O'Fallon's first state championship since Keith Surber won the Class 3A 130 championship in 2010.

"At this point, the plan is to just have fun and let Isaiah be Isaiah, that's been working out for him," Moore said. "We won't change the game plan too much, we'll just kind of let him loose."

