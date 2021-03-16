One-day state tournaments earn praise from wrestlers

Whitfield sophomore AJ Rallo was not sure it would work.

The defending 106-pound Class 1 state champion was entering his first state tournament in Class 3 and had his reservations about a one-day tournament in Independence as compared to a three-day event in Columbia.

“I was a little nervous that it wasn’t going to be as intense of an environment as normal state because it was at a different place and each class was a different day, but I really like the way they did it,” Rallo said. “I feel like it’s more individualized because it’s only this class.”

Rallo was among several local wrestlers and coaches who praised Missouri’s 2021 state wrestling tournament format designed out of the necessity to reduce the number of participants and spectators in the same venue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rallo won his second state title, this one at 113 pounds in Class 3, and was one of five Warriors state champions as Whitfield captured its 10th team championship in the last 14 seasons.

Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz commended the Missouri State High School Activities Association for having the foresight to create an opportunity for a state wrestling tournament to take place in any form.