Pacific's Sitek has laser-like focus in attempt to grab elusive state crown

Sitek racked up three victories in the round-robin affair. He has 22 pins this season and a pair of medical forfeits. Only two his matches have gone the entire six minutes.

"Everything is falling into place the way I want it to be," Sitek said. "Strong training over the summer, getting in good shape. Now, I'm looking for some big matches pretty soon."

Sitek rolled to 47 successive wins last season before dropping a 5-1 decision to Cayden Auch of Neosho in the title match at 152. The contest was tied with just more than one minute left.

He went through a similar scenario as a sophomore, coming up just short in a highly competitive 5-0 loss to Nathan Pulliam of Rolla in the 132 final in Columba. Auch and Pulliam are both nationally ranked on the high school level as well as the summer club circuits.

Those close calls against top-level opponents added even more fuel to the motivational fire.

"Even in these matches this season when he's controlling things, he finds little things he can improve on," Pacific coach Jessie Knott said. "Then he tweaks them the next day at practice. He's a great student of the sport."