Parkway West's Griffin highlights day of redemption with third consecutive district crown

ST. CHARLES — James Griffin is on a quest for redemption and on a mission to make history.
The Parkway West senior earned his third successive trip to the Missouri state wrestling championships after winning the 152-pound weight class at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at St. Charles High on Saturday.
Griffin, who began wrestling as a freshman, was ranked fourth heading into the state tournament last season, but lost by one point in the third round and failed to medal.
“I choked last year,” Griffin said. “But all year long I’ve worked on my craft, wrestled really good people and did everything I could to get better.”
Griffin (42-2) recorded three pins prior to the championship, then fired off two takedowns in the final 30 seconds of the title match to defeat Gavin Morawitz (39-4) of Hannibal by a 7-3 score.
“I pride myself on having good conditioning and being able to go three periods with people,” Griffin said. “I’m willing to go the distance.”
Griffin hopes to go the distance in Columbia beginning Thursday as he seeks to become the first Longhorn wrestler to medal at the state tournament since 2007.
“It would be a great accomplishment to bring back a medal for wrestling for my team and my school.” Griffin said. “I want to leave a legacy that says, ‘If I could start my freshman year and be in this position, all of you can do it if you push yourselves.’”
Stories of redemption, overcoming adversity and upset victories were plentiful on Saturday.
Fort Zumwalt South won its sixth district title in the last seven years with 178 points, defeating second place Hannibal by 34 points.The Bulldogs will send 10 wrestlers to state including seniors Colby Detchemendy (145) and senior Evan Bragee (220), who both captured district championships.
In a battle of returning state medalists from last season, Bragee (35-8) defeated top-seeded Justin Mowry of St. Charles 12-9 in an electric, high-scoring title match.
Mowry had defeated Bragee in their two previous matchups.
“I could see it in his demeanor that (Bragee) was laser-focused for that match,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Todd Sanker said. “He was on his game and came through in a big way.”
Junior Ettien Rodgers (13-2) of Hazelwood East recovered from two separate injuries throughout the season, then trailed 6-1 heading into the second period of the 120-pound title match before pinning top-seeded Braden Stark of Fort Zumwalt East.
“I just turned around and started taking shots on him instead of him taking shots on me,” said Rodgers, who unleashed a guttural scream of joy after his dramatic win. “It was exciting. I had some setbacks and I was out for the whole first month of wrestling, but hard work, every day.”
Liberty junior Wyatt Haynes (41-3) had his 160-pound championship match paused in the first period when he appeared to lose consciousness for a moment after a forceful takedown. He was deemed able to continue, survived the period, then turned around a 6-2 deficit with a dramatic second-period pin against top-seeded Trevor Wilson of Hannibal.
“I got hit on my head. It was a little shocking and it disoriented me, but I wasn’t going to let that slow me down,” Haynes said. “I caught him on his back, I felt he was going to roll and I stabilized and got the pin.”
McCluer North junior Ibrahim Ameer (31-0), who was ranked as the No. 2 seed at 195 pounds despite entering the tournament undefeated, rode a 6-0 second period to claim a 10-5 victory over three-time state qualifier Treyvon Wood of St. Charles.
“I was surprised (not being the top seed), but I’ve been seeded low in the past and took tournaments. Seedings don’t matter, it’s just how hard you work,” Ameer said.
Ameer joined senior Isaac Roberson (28-12) as district champions for McCluer North. Roberson rebounded from a 12-26 record his sophomore year, earning the district title at 132 pounds with a takedown of top-seeded Zachary Godar of Fort Zumwalt South with 28 seconds remaining in the match.
“It was demoralizing. I didn’t want to return to the sport of wrestling,” Roberson said of his lackluster sophomore season. “Three years and no state trips, so this is just humbling. I’m excited.”
McCluer North (134 points), Fort Zumwalt East (126.5) and St. Charles (124) rounded out the top five teams.
Other individual winners included Bryce Edison of Warrenton (106), Aiden Kelly of Liberty (113), Jacob Mann (126) and Callen Morley (182) of Ladue, Xavien Jackson of St. Charles (138), Kameron Foust (170) of Hannibal and Demarco Moore (285) of Hazelwood East.