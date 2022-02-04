Robinson focused on bringing home state title for Mascoutah

Santino Robinson returned home to Mascoutah with one goal — to win an Illinois High School Association boys wrestling state championship.

For his school. For his community. For his hometown.

After wrestling in seventh and eighth grade — a stint that culminated with winning a 112-pound Illinois Elementary School Association state title — Robinson set his sights on other goals.

With his freshman season approaching, Robinson enrolled at CBC. He wanted to soak up every sliver of knowledge from then-Cadets coach Cornell Robinson, who led CBC to consecutive Class 4 Missouri state team titles in 2018 and 2019.

“I felt like it was the best for my wrestling (career),” Santino Robinson said.

As a freshman at CBC during the 2019-20 school year, Robinson essentially started from scratch — adapting to a new environment and community while developing friendships along the way.

That was only part of the commitment.

CBC's campus in Town and Country was his home away from home for the next two years, but it is more than 40 miles from Mascoutah and Robinson often spent extra hours at school based on when he could get rides from his father.

Despite the long commutes, Robinson never complained. Rather, he thrived.

As a freshman, he won the Missouri Class 4 113-pound state championship with a 4-2 decision over Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, who entered the tournament with just one loss that 2019-20 season. As a sophomore last year, Robinson finished second in Class 4 at 132 pounds after getting pinned by undefeated Blue Springs wrestler Korbin Shepherd.

A state title and a runner-up finish were impressive accolades considering the type of commitment Santino Robinson made, day in and day out.

“That’s a lot. That’s a long drive. Your days are long. It’s rough to do. And they did it for a couple years,” Cornell Robinson said of his former pupil. “As far as having the athleticism and knowledge of wrestling, being a competitor, the sacrifice, the commitment, he’s got it all.”

Last summer, Cornell Robinson resigned from at CBC to become head coach at Wyoming Seminary, a high school wrestling powerhouse in Kingston, Pennsylvania.

Gearing up for his junior season, Santino Robinson decided to leave CBC and return home to Mascoutah.

“I definitely made contact,” said Chris Lindsay, who is in his 27th season as Mascoutah’s wrestling coach. “We had several talks and I asked if this was temporary until something else came about or so on and so forth, and he said, ‘Coach, I’m graduating from Mascoutah.’ I took it at that and (I was) pretty excited.”

Robinson will take his hefty résumé into the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Bethalto. The top three finishers in each weight class from the regional qualify for next weekend’s 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, and the top three sectional finishers advance to the Class 2A state tournament from Feb. 17-19 in Champaign.

He’s 23-1 this season with 16 pins, all coming in the first period, including 11 in the first minute. He’s also ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association. But Robinson is chasing more — for himself, his family, his community and, most importantly, his hometown.

“Mascoutah always gave me some love, even in middle school when I won my state title,” he said. “I want to win a high school one for Mascoutah — Mascoutah High.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.