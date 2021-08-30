Robinson steps down as CBC wrestling coach for prestigious job in Pennsylvania

Robinson, who became the first African-American head coach to win a state title in Missouri, has been mat side for 18 state champion celebrations by 11 different CBC wrestlers. He coached four-time champion Malik Johnson and three-time champions DJ Shannon and Josh Saunders. Most recently, Jack Darrah (195), Lucas White (170) and Luke Lilledahl (106) captured Missouri state titles in 2021.

“In my high school yearbook, I said that I would be in the NFL and be one of the best coaches,” Robinson said. “It hurts me to make this decision, but I wanted to prove that I’m one of the best coaches and be with one of the best programs.”

Robinson is also deeply ingrained in the Olympic development program for USA Wrestling.

In 2020, he served as head coach for the Pan Am Cadet Team with Darrah as a member. In July, Robinson guided the 17-under World Cadet freestyle team to a silver medal at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, with Lilledahl also winning an individual silver.

Classes began Monday at Wyoming Seminary, but Robinson will remain in St. Louis for several more weeks to finish his teaching job and prepare wrestlers for upcoming events, including Lilledahl, who will compete in a “Who’s Number One?” match Sept. 18 in Dallas against Fargo Nationals champion Anthony Knox of New Jersey.