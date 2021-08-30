Robinson steps down as CBC wrestling coach for prestigious job in Pennsylvania

In his seven seasons at CBC, Cornell Robinson built a wrestling powerhouse.
He will now lead a wrestling empire in Pennsylvania.
Robinson was announced Sunday as the new head wrestling coach at Wyoming Seminary, a boarding school in northeast Pennsylvania that recently won the 2020 National Prep championship. He replaces Scott Green, who accepted a position as assistant coach at Army West Point.
In Scott’s 11-year tenure, Wyoming Seminary went 208-9 in dual meets and crowned 100 individual state champions. The Blue Knights have won 14 consecutive Pennsylvania Prep championships and have captured two National Prep titles (2014, 2020).
“The support for wrestling is unbelievable there," Robinson said. "There’s no place in America that loves wrestling this much for a high school.”
Robinson took over the CBC program in 2014 and began constructing a Class 4 power.
Before Robinson arrived, the Cadets had never placed as one of the top four teams at the Missouri state wrestling championships. They have now placed five consecutive seasons, winning Class 4 team titles in 2018 and 2019 and finishing as state runner-up in 2017 and 2021.
“(I’m proud of) how many kids have gone to wrestle in college and how many kids have grown to love the sport of wrestling,” Robinson said. “The bond was the special thing about CBC. They knew they were part of something special and we’ll always have those moments.”
Robinson, who became the first African-American head coach to win a state title in Missouri, has been mat side for 18 state champion celebrations by 11 different CBC wrestlers. He coached four-time champion Malik Johnson and three-time champions DJ Shannon and Josh Saunders. Most recently, Jack Darrah (195), Lucas White (170) and Luke Lilledahl (106) captured Missouri state titles in 2021.
“In my high school yearbook, I said that I would be in the NFL and be one of the best coaches,” Robinson said. “It hurts me to make this decision, but I wanted to prove that I’m one of the best coaches and be with one of the best programs.”
Robinson is also deeply ingrained in the Olympic development program for USA Wrestling.
In 2020, he served as head coach for the Pan Am Cadet Team with Darrah as a member. In July, Robinson guided the 17-under World Cadet freestyle team to a silver medal at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, with Lilledahl also winning an individual silver.
Classes began Monday at Wyoming Seminary, but Robinson will remain in St. Louis for several more weeks to finish his teaching job and prepare wrestlers for upcoming events, including Lilledahl, who will compete in a “Who’s Number One?” match Sept. 18 in Dallas against Fargo Nationals champion Anthony Knox of New Jersey.
Robinson also will spend those weeks reconnecting with former CBC wrestlers before he departs for Pennsylvania.