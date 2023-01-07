Roth earns 100th win, helps Lafayette secure boys team title at Fred Ross Invitational

WILDWOOD — Lafayette junior Dylan Roth had a suspicion he was nearing a milestone, but the evidence stayed hidden.

And after surrendering the match-tying reversal with 13 seconds remaining in his 126-pound championship match, the poster that read “100” seemed destined to remain rolled up until another day.

“My coaches and I really work on keeping that calm mindset when it gets hard,” Roth said. “Once it got into overtime, it was a dogfight.”

Roth regrouped, then secured the winning takedown in overtime to defeat Davis Joiner of Lebanon, 10-8.

Then the announcement was made, and the poster was unfurled, revealing his 100th career victory.

“I had heard rumors, but it was better that I didn’t know,” said Roth, who placed fifth at the state tournament last season.

Roth, Calum Brown and Andrew Wier each won championship belt buckles to help Lafayette earn the team championship Saturday at the Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette.

The Lancers had 10 wrestlers place sixth or higher, accumulating 212.5 points. Lebanon (206.5), Centralia (203) and Jackson (185.5) rounded out the top four.

Brown won by third period pin over Bryson Dubes of Centralia at 106 pounds, and Wier outdueled Seckman senior and defending Class 4 state champion Cole Ruble 9-4 in the 190-pound title match.

At Granite City the previous weekend, Wier lost a 4-0 decision to Mateo Casillas of Mahomet-Seymour, a wrestler with similar quickness and muscular build as Ruble.

In his match with Ruble, Wier equaled the Seckman senior’s quickness, including in a wild, second-period scramble that eventually earned him four points and put him ahead to stay.

“I had been working on new things, but this week I focused on conditioning and getting better at what I was already good at,” Wier said. “I started taking shots and I was able to do what I like to do.”

St. Clair senior Ryan Meek also had a moment of redemption. After suffering his first loss in 75 matches in the title match of the Red Schmitt Classic last weekend, the defending Class 2 champion Meek defeated two-time state champion Brayden Dubes of Centralia 1-0 to win the 120-pound belt buckle.

“Taking that loss definitely was a wake-up call and let me know that there’s definitely better (wrestlers) than me out there, so I got back in the room and trained hard for this,” Meek said.

But no comeback story was larger than what Ryan Thornhill of Eureka accomplished in the 165-pound title match.

Trailing St. Clair senior Cameron Simcox 9-0 in the second period, Thornhill climbed back into the match, eventually tying the score at 11 with a thrilling takedown in the final 10 seconds of the third period.

“I just had to keep moving and not quit. When I got within two takedowns, I knew I had a chance,” Thornhill said.

In overtime, Thornhill avoided a Simcox shot, earned a takedown of his own and rode off on the shoulders of his coach with an improbable 13-11 victory.

“I’ve never won a match coming from behind from that much. It feels amazing. That’s why you wrestle, for that feeling,” Thornhill said.

Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational