Ryan Meek, senior, St. Clair

The Ohio University signee won the 113-pound title at the Class 2 state tournament last season en route to posting a 57-0 record. Placed third and fourth, respectively, at 106 in Class 2 as a sophomore and freshman. Meek won the 126-pound title last weekend at Parkway South.

