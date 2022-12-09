Ryan Meek, senior, St. Clair

The Ohio University signee won the 113-pound title at the Class 2 state tournament last season en route to posting a 57-0 record. Placed third and fourth, respectively, at 106 in Class 2 as a sophomore and freshman. Meek won the 126-pound title last weekend at Parkway South.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Tyler Poslosky
