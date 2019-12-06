Subscribe now!
Ryan Skillington, Francis Howell

Ryan Skillington, Francis Howell wrestling

Returning first team All-Metro selection won Class 4 heavyweight state championship last season in an ultimate tiebreaker and finished 33-2. He was Howell's first state title winner in that weight class. Skillington is a two-time state qualifier and two-time Gateway Athletic Conference champion. He also won titles last season at the Class 4 District 2 tournament and the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament.