Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah
Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah

Santino Robinson, Mascoutah

Santino Robinson, Mascoutah wrestling

After two years of excellence at CBC, Robinson returns to his hometown to test his skills against the best wrestlers in Illinois. As a freshman, he won a Missouri 113-pound state title in Class 4 and followed it up with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds last season. Robinson, who is 53-7 in his high school career, competed in July at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D., and in the Super 32s in Greensboro, N.C., in October.

