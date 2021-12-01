Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah

After two years of excellence at CBC, Robinson returns to his hometown to test his skills against the best wrestlers in Illinois. As a freshman, he won a Missouri 113-pound state title in Class 4 and followed it up with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds last season. Robinson, who is 53-7 in his high school career, competed in July at the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D., and in the Super 32s in Greensboro, N.C., in October.
Ben Vessa
