Saunders sacrifices shot at fourth state title to pursue dream of reaching Olympics

Saunders informed CBC coach Cornell Robinson he would be leaving school to focus on his Olympic training before he heads off to Cornell University in the fall.

Saunders compiled a 117-10 mark in three-plus seasons at CBC and had become one of the most exciting performers in the state.

"In an ideal world, I could be wrestling for another state title this weekend, and then head back (to Colorado Springs) right after that," Saunders said. "It just didn't work out."

Saunders was given a date he had to report back to CBC to be eligible for the second semester. He was unable to make the deadline due his continued success in training and national tournaments, which led to more attention from the Olympic wrestling committee.

"I felt bad about (leaving) CBC," Saunders said. "But I'm pretty confident this is what's best for me in the long run."

Saunders' father, Nolan, said his son did everything possible to stay in school.

"It was very important for him, and our whole family, for him to finish at CBC," Nolan said. "It is what it is."

Joshua last wrestled for CBC when he won the 145-pound division Dec. 28 at the prestigious Red Schmitt Tournament in Granite City.