Saunders sacrifices shot at fourth state title to pursue dream of reaching Olympics

Joshua Saunders had second thoughts.
Third and fourth ones, too.
But the former CBC wrestling standout is sticking by his decision to leave the private Town and Country school last month.
"Hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," the 18-year-old said.
Saunders will go down as one of the best wrestlers to come out of the tradition-rich St. Louis area. He captured three individual state championships and was all set to complete his illustrious high school career with a fourth successive gold medal at the state tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Ironically, his high skill level — and dreams of making the United States Olympic team — short-circuited his chance at a four-peat in Missouri.
Saunders has spent the last two months at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There, he has been honing his skills under the watchful eyes of some of the nation's top coaches.
The 145-pounder was unable to attend classes at CBC on a regular basis. He was hoping to juggle his school schedule with his training regimen.
But he was unable to satisfy both sides and was forced to choose.
Saunders informed CBC coach Cornell Robinson he would be leaving school to focus on his Olympic training before he heads off to Cornell University in the fall.
Saunders compiled a 117-10 mark in three-plus seasons at CBC and had become one of the most exciting performers in the state.
"In an ideal world, I could be wrestling for another state title this weekend, and then head back (to Colorado Springs) right after that," Saunders said. "It just didn't work out."
Saunders was given a date he had to report back to CBC to be eligible for the second semester. He was unable to make the deadline due his continued success in training and national tournaments, which led to more attention from the Olympic wrestling committee.
"I felt bad about (leaving) CBC," Saunders said. "But I'm pretty confident this is what's best for me in the long run."
Saunders' father, Nolan, said his son did everything possible to stay in school.
"It was very important for him, and our whole family, for him to finish at CBC," Nolan said. "It is what it is."
Joshua last wrestled for CBC when he won the 145-pound division Dec. 28 at the prestigious Red Schmitt Tournament in Granite City.
At the time, he planned on going back to CBC. But he returned to Colorado Springs for a few days and continued to turn the heads of U.S. coaches, so much so that they wanted him to stay to compete in tournaments in Romania and Russia over the next two months.
"He's chasing a dream, he wants to be an Olympian," Nolan said. "The people at the training center think he's really close."
Robinson, a former standout wrestler at Lindenwood University, hated to lose Saunders as the Cadets pursue a third consecutive Class 4 team state championship. But he said he realizes the opportunity that presented itself.
Still, the veteran coach has mixed emotions.
"It's OK if he really did it because he's trying to follow his dream," Robinson said. "I'm OK with that, I’m not a dream killer. But at the same time, I think he could have (done) both."
The CBC wrestlers will miss Saunders. Like Robinson, they can see both sides of the equation.
"It would be great if he was here with us," said CBC junior Luke White, a state title threat at 170 pounds. "Of course we miss him. But a chance like that, how can you turn that down?"
Saunders is well-known on the national level.
He was the Junior Division freestyle champion at the U.S. Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer. He recently finished eighth in a senior-level tournament in New York City that featured some of the top NCAA wrestlers.
"He still looked like a kid," said Nolan, who made the trip. "But he wrestled like an Olympian."
Saunders has stepped up his game under the guidance of the USA Olympic training staff.
He has his sights set on the making the United States team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Saunders continues to work hard under some of the best coaches in the country. This weekend, he will take some time out of his busy schedule to watch online as CBC hopes to grab its third successive team championship.
"I wish I was there," he said. "But this is the right move for me."