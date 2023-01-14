Seckman regains swagger with St. Charles West team championship

ST. CHARLES — Cole Ruble remembered the discomfort of the second step on the podium.

The defending Class 4 state champion who settled for a runner-up medal last weekend had no intention of repeating that moment Saturday.

“I took a grudge to that," Ruble said. "I didn’t want to come out with a second-place medal again."

Ruble wrestled with an edge, lifting opponents high off the mat and pinning his way to the 190-pound championship at the St. Charles West Invitational.

Seckman sent seven wrestlers into title matches, crowned three champions and won the team trophy with 226 points. Francis Howell North (161), Francis Howell (151), Waynesville (144.5) and Eureka (128.5) rounded out the top five.

“I saw a lot of kids step up,” Seckman coach Ryan Moyer said. “Even the kids who have been struggling, we saw some good things out of them and those are some things you need for confidence builders.”

Ruble joined freshman Braden Williams (106) and junior Drake Jenkins (150) as champions for the Jaguars at St. Charles West.

Jenkins repeated his championship performance from the Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette last weekend with an 11-1 major decision over Rock Bridge freshman Tyler Abell.

He has been one of the few Jaguars who has avoided an early-season slump.

Seckman, which placed second in Class 4 last season, lost two state qualifiers to graduation and three more state qualifiers are no longer with the program. It has forced inexperienced wrestlers to step into important roles.

“It’s tough, but these kids are starting to see the light, starting to work harder and starting to get to the place where they need to be,” Moyer said.

But even the veterans have struggled, wading through consolation brackets at previous tournaments before finding their way into the championship round on Saturday.

Mathew Cook, who placed second in Class 4 at 113 pounds last season, entered Saturday with a 15-7 overall record and looking to regain his confidence. He advanced to the 126-pound championship match at St. Charles West before losing to Brayden Eikermann of Francis Howell by third period pin.

“For me, wrestling is more of mental challenge than a physical one," Cook said. "I hate cutting weight. I don’t know how to do it right. If I go into a tournament and my body is not in good shape, I start thinking that I’m not good enough, but eventually I get over it."

Senior John Bamvakais (21-7), advanced to the 157-pound title match before losing by major decision to two-time state champion Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge.

Bamvakais has taken a leadership role in the Seckman wrestling room and is a motivating force as the team tries to return to championship form.

“I have high expectations for us, especially since we took second (at state) last year. We have big shoes to fill, and I want to see us perform to our highest potential,” Bamvakais said. “We started off pretty slow, but we’re getting back into it, starting to feel like our old selves.”

Led off by Seckman’s Williams at 106, the first three weight classes were won by freshmen, including Caden Helton of Francis Howell at 113 and Cole Dillon of Francis Howell North at 120.

Dillon was fractions of an inch from being pinned by Seckman senior Xander Harris before reversing his fortunes and pinning Harris in the final ticks of the second period.

“I was on my back and I felt his arm get loose, so I popped my hands up as hard as I could, threw my hips on top and caught him,” Dillon said. “It’s super-exciting. It makes me feel that I can be a state qualifier since I beat a state qualifier.”

Eureka crowned two champions, junior Ryan Thornhill (165) and junior Andrew Stubblefield (132). Stubblefield trailed 7-2 late in his match against Mehlville senior Caleb Gardner before rattling off five points in the final minute to send the match to overtime.

“I knew I had the gas tank in overtime,” said Stubblefield, who won 9-7 in sudden victory.

Francis Howell won three championships, including senior Cooper Corley at 144 pounds. Corley often broke into a smile throughout his match that resulted in a first-period pin over Eureka junior William Geller to raise his record to 25-2.

“I know it sounds kind of weird, but while I wrestle, I talk to myself to keep myself upbeat and my face sometimes shows it,” said Corley, a three-time state qualifier who is looking for his first state medal.

Timberland crowned two champions, senior Ethan Wasson (175) and junior Ty Shelton (138). Shelton raised his record to an undefeated, 16-0 with a second-period pin of Eureka junior Noah Richardson.

Shelton qualified for the state tournament last season where he lost by one point in the bubble match.

“I use that as fuel,” Shelton said. “I’ve gotten a lot better on my feet, and I’ve really tried to develop my shots.”

Ritenour junior Billy Hall, who led the Huskies with 477 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in the fall, captured the 215-pound title with a third period pin over Hazelwood West senior Jordan Dunlap.

Now is in his second-year wrestling, Hall won his first championship medal. He credits the sport with helping him become mentally stronger.

“Wrestling taught me a lot. You can’t get upset, you have to keep your head and do your job,” Hall said. “This (championship) means a lot to me.”

And the team title meant a lot to Seckman as the Jaguars smiled for a photo raising their first-place plaque and their index fingers toward the rafters.

“Our kids are starting to get into their rhythm. I can see this second half being a lot better than our first half,” Moyer said.

St. Charles West Invitational