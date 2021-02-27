Seckman uses super powers to advance nine to state meet

Longevity was the superpower of Seckman freshman Draegan Orine, who raised his record to 39-0 with an escape in triple overtime to defeat previously undefeated Luke Lilledahl of CBC at 106 pounds for the sectional title.

“I’ve never been in a three-overtime match,” Orine said. “Wrestling a match like this just makes me want to train harder.”

The lone senior among the Seckman state qualifiers is Devin Haag, who pinned freshman Ryan Thornhill of Eureka to win the sectional title at 120 pounds. As a state qualifier last season, he has helped in guiding the young Jaguars in the wrestling room.

“I have to set the tone at every practice and make sure things are running right, but I don’t even want to take the credit,” Haag said. “These freshmen are the best we’ve ever had. They love wrestling, they train hard every day and they’re great teammates."

This season, only 12 wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament. The bracket winner at the four sectionals will earn a first-round bye at the state tournament, which made for highly competitive championship matches.