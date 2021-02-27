Seckman uses super powers to advance nine to state meet

CEDAR HILL — The yellow and blue Superman crest on the Seckman wrestling singlets actually may have contained superpowers on Saturday.
Just ask Jaguars freshman Jayden Ashlock, who displayed superhuman toughness.
In his third-place match at the Class 4 Sectional 1 at Northwest High, Ashlock was headbutted accidentally. It split open his lip and his nose and he jiggled his front tooth to see if it was still attached.
The match was paused four different times to wipe blood from the mat.
“I had to tape it a couple of times,” said Ashlock of his smashed nose.
Trailing by a point with eight seconds left, Ashlock managed an escape, then immediately shot in for a takedown as time expired to win 8-6 and punch his ticket to the state meet.
Only the top three wrestlers at the sectional meets advance to state.
“I had to go for it all,” Ashlock said. “I don’t take shots usually, so I’m sure he didn’t expect me to take one with six seconds left.”
Ashlock’s comeback was one of many clutch performances by Seckman, which will send nine wrestlers - including four freshmen - to the state meet on March 13 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Longevity was the superpower of Seckman freshman Draegan Orine, who raised his record to 39-0 with an escape in triple overtime to defeat previously undefeated Luke Lilledahl of CBC at 106 pounds for the sectional title.
“I’ve never been in a three-overtime match,” Orine said. “Wrestling a match like this just makes me want to train harder.”
The lone senior among the Seckman state qualifiers is Devin Haag, who pinned freshman Ryan Thornhill of Eureka to win the sectional title at 120 pounds. As a state qualifier last season, he has helped in guiding the young Jaguars in the wrestling room.
“I have to set the tone at every practice and make sure things are running right, but I don’t even want to take the credit,” Haag said. “These freshmen are the best we’ve ever had. They love wrestling, they train hard every day and they’re great teammates."
This season, only 12 wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament. The bracket winner at the four sectionals will earn a first-round bye at the state tournament, which made for highly competitive championship matches.
CBC sophomore Santino Robinson (132) avenged a district title match loss to Lafayette senior Joel Mylin by reversing a shot attempt by Mylin with 16 seconds remaining in the match to win 3-2. Robinson showed incredible balance earlier in the period when Mylin latched on his straightened left leg and held it in the air for more than 20 seconds but with no reward.
“I knew already when he was going to shoot, so I had to make adjustments, go off of his shot and then attack,” Robinson said. “I get the first-round bye at state. That’s always a good thing.”
Robinson joined sophomore Kolby Warren (113) and Lucas White (170) as CBC sectional winners. White won a tight championship match 2-1 over Lafayette senior Evan Boren.
Lafayette will send six wrestlers to state and CBC will send five.
Parkway South senior Jacob Sinn (138) led throughout his match with Andrew Doehring of Lafayette, but had to hold on late to earn a 9-8 victory, avenging a loss to Doehring at districts and earning a first-round bye.
“That’s one less match at state and at this time of year, it’s a grind,” said Sinn, who placed fourth at state last season. “Everybody is cutting weight, everybody is beat up, so anytime you can eliminate mat time, it’s in your odds.”
Northwest-Cedar Hill senior Cannon Newhouse (152) earned the 150th win of his career on his home mat with a clinical 5-0 victory over Aiden Rudman of Marquette. It was one of the few matches this season that did not end in a first period pin, which he appreciated.
“It was a good match. I was technical, got to the third period and kept on him,” said Newhouse, who took sixth at state last season. “Judging by what just happened, I’m ready for state.”
Other sectional winners included James Holmfield of Lindbergh (126), Alex Nicozisin of Marquette (145), Garner Horman of Jackson (160), Tommy Hagan of Lafayette (182), William Nelson of Eureka (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer of Washington (285).