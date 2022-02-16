Sibling bond helps Holt's Slaughters reach full potential

Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter received his first-place belt and lifted the championship bracket.
Standing on the top step of the podium Feb. 1 at Francis Howell's Kyle Thrasher boys wrestling tournament, Slaughter wore the half-smile of someone with more pressing matters on his mind.
Moments later he was on the move.
He raced out of the main gym at Howell, darted up the inclined hallway and entered the auxiliary gym where his sister Maria was locked in a tight championship match of her own.
Maria Slaughter, a junior, trailed 4-3 in the second period of her 149-pound title match against Lafayette senior Seraphina Blackmon.
And she was in trouble.
Isaiah saw Maria on her back, walked to where she could notice him and shouted words of encouragement. He paced a few times, peeking through a crowd of spectators standing mat-side.
“Emotionally, it’s scary when she gets in bad positions,” Isaiah said.
People are also reading…
In a flash, Maria flipped herself out of trouble, landed on top of Blackmon and pinned her to capture the Thrasher tournament championship.
“He’s my motivation,” Maria said. “I look for him when I’m in a match struggling. I look for him before I look for the coaches.”
The Slaughter siblings will have another chance to watch, support and get nervous for one another Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia during the Missouri wrestling state championships.
Isaiah (26-2) will battle in the 195-pound division of the Class 4 boys tournament, which begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Maria (39-1) wrestles in the 149-pound division of the girls tournament, starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Slaughters already have set the standard for brother-sister wrestlers. They are the first sibling pair to each win two Gateway Athletic Conference titles, and together they have combined for five district championships.
A Southwest Baptist University football signee as a safety, Isaiah began wrestling in elementary school but stopped for a few years while in middle school. When Maria picked up the sport, Isaiah felt invigorated.
“I saw my sister wrestling," Isaiah said. "She got me back into it.”
Since then, the two have been in each other’s corner, offering support and advice while being each other’s biggest fans.
“She’s always loud enough so that I know she’s there,” said Isaiah, who helped Holt's football team reach the Class 5 state championship game in December. “It feels good knowing that I have a family member always being with me no matter what.”
And Maria is with him through every takedown, reversal and pin.
At times, Isaiah’s matches speed up her pulse rate more than her own matches.
“It’s probably more nerve-wracking for me to watch him because I just want it so bad for him,” Maria said.
The relationship between the two is so close that many confuse them as twins, but every so often the sibling rivalry is activated.
“It’s usually just joking around, but we get competitive with other all the time — who can go upstairs the fastest, who can grab the most groceries out of the back of the car, just funny stuff like that,” Maria said.
And when it comes to wrestling, they like to compare their impressive statistics.
“I’ll tell him that I’m doing better than him,” Maria said. “I’ll say, ‘I would have beaten him faster than that,’ knowing that I definitely would not have.”
Despite the emotional investment each have in the other’s matches, they both try to watch with a critical eye to help the other get better.
“I always consider her advice,” Isaiah said. “She’s always helping me improve, so I try to do the same for her.”
Both qualified for the state tournament two years ago, with Maria advancing all the way to the 125-pound championship match as a freshman before losing to Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville.
Last season, the state tournament was moved to Independence and divided by class to limit the number of participants in one location because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria placed fourth at 137 pounds, and four days later Isaiah placed sixth at 195.
"Win or lose, they're always respectful. They don't make excuses, they just go out and compete," Holt boys wrestling coach Ryan Cross said. "They're who every teacher wants in a classroom and every coach wants representing their program, their school and their community."
Isaiah and Maria have excelled at events that include both boys and girls divisions, each bringing home individual titles at the Kyle Thrasher, St. Charles and Hickman tournaments, with Maria earning most outstanding wrestler honors twice.
They are excited to return to Columbia this week with an ability to help the other negotiate the roller coaster of emotions involved in a three-day tournament.
“It’s really nice having him there. It’s a sense of comfort,” Maria said.
And as a senior, Isaiah plans to cherish the final state tournament of his career alongside his biggest fan.
“It’s really special that we have something like this going on," Isaiah said. "This is my last year and for us to be able to do this together will always be in my memories."
2022 wrestling state tournament schedules, area qualifiers
Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Class 3A
Alton
132: DeOntae Forest, senior, 26-12
Belleville East
182: Dominic Thebeau, junior, 33-1
Collinsville
170: Austin Stewart, senior, 33-10
Edwardsville
138: Dylan Gvillo, senior, 43-5
145: Drew Landau, junior, 33-9
152: Jorden Johnson, senior, 41-7
Granite City
113: Brenden Rayl, freshman, 27-12
132: Dylan Boyd, junior, 30-7
O'Fallon
285: Isaiah Hill, senior, 26-2
— Class 2A
Carbondale
152: Brenden Banz, junior, 31-10
160: Isaiah Duckworth, junior, 31-10
195: Aiden Taylor, junior, 40-8
Civic Memorial
106: Bradley Ruckman, freshman, 39-6
132: Joey Biciocci, senior, 37-8
138: Bryce Griffin, sophomore, 38-5
145: Ben Skaggs, senior, 21-7
170: Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, 37-0
182: Colton Carlisle, senior, 39-2
285: Logan Cooper, junior, 32-7
East St. Louis
152: Cody Powell, senior, 22-10
Highland
160: Ben Mitchell, senior, 35-8
Marion
152: Nate Dampier, senior, 37-1
285: Kanye Gunn, junior, 25-5
Mascoutah
132: Santino Robinson, 41-1
170: Logan Will, 22-5
Mount Vernon
182: Jared Shafer, senior, 35-3
Triad
120: Colby Crouch, sophomore, 31-0
138: Chase Hall, senior, 37-7
182: Jordan Clines, senior, 36-12
Waterloo
170: Brandon Lloyd, senior, 34-6
220: Jordan Sommers, senior, 40-0
— Class 1A
Cahokia
152: Nick DeLoach, junior, 41-8
Carlinville
145: Jake Schwartz, junior, 45-3
Carlyle
106: Tyson Waughtel, freshman, 48-0
Hillsboro
220: Magnus Wells, senior, 34-1
Litchfield
106: Alex Powell, junior, 31-6
Vandalia
120: Pierson Wilkerson, junior, 28-22
132: Owen Miller, junior, 39-11
138: Cutter Prater, senior, 45-4
152: Eric McKinney, junior, 44-5
160: Ryan Kaiser, senior, 41-7
Wood River
113: Aaron Niemeyer, senior, 35-5
126: Jason Shaw, senior, 39-3
220: Drake Champlin, freshman, 32-14
Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers
AREA QUALIFIERS
De Soto
149: Hannah Eberhardt, senior, 43-4
159: Ella Bradley, sophomore, 40-2
Eureka
100: Lilly McCollum, junior, 23-8
110: Cora Skaggs, senior, 14-6
135: Emily Neumann, senior, 36-4
159: Florida Niyokusenga, 30-7
Fort Zumwalt North
100: Courtnee Hoff, junior, 37-8
110: Jailyn Ebert, sophomore, 35-11
159: Carleigh Jones, senior, 28-6
235: Abby Porter, junior, 30-15
Fort Zumwalt West
135: Maria Ignatova, sophomore, 26-7
174: Brooklyn Chambers, senior, 23-6
Fox
235: Faith Spicer, 11-5
Francis Howell
135: Bailey Bridges, freshman, 29-14
Francis Howell Central
105: Sophia Miller, junior, 23-9
115: Kailey Benson, freshman, 24-6
125: Nevaeh Smith, freshman, 30-12
235: Kennedy Eggering, senior, 41-0
Hillsboro
115: Heaven Webb, sophomore, 9-7
Holt
115: Reese Compton, 29-8
125: Marissa Sanabria, 36-4
141: Lainey Ferrell, 17-7
149: Maria Slaughter, 39-1
Ladue
141: Scarlette Maier, junior, 15-5
Lafayette
100: Hannah Henderson, freshman, 27-7
110: Faith Cole, senior, 25-0
149: Seraphina Blackmon, senior, 24-2
174: Jayla Jones, junior, 33-7
194: Derriona Johnson, senior, 10-6
Liberty
194: Caroline Ward, junior, 29-4
Lindbergh
105: Audrey Scherer, sophomore, 35-2
Marquette
130: Maddy Barton, junior, 32-9
141: Rebecca Strong, junior, 36-6
Mehlville
149: Naida Abdijanovic, senior, 34-5
North Point
120: Cassidy Benwell, sophomore, 24-4
Northwest Cedar Hill
141: Lily Shaffrey, junior, 25-6
149: Taylor Accardi, senior, 32-11
159: Anna Haas, senior, 32-8
174: Olivai Buckley, senior, 31-6
194: Abigail Chandler, sophomore, 31-5
235: Madi Stiching, senior, 26-11
Owensville
159: Bailee Dare, freshman, 34-13
Parkway South
110: Kadance Coffin, junior, 35-7
125: Nadia Middendorf, junior, 25-4
135: Janiah Jones, junior, 41-3
Parkway West
135: Paige Wehrmeister, senior, 47-0
Seckman
115: Shelby Lundstrom, junior, 29-11
125: Madison Conrad, senior, 23-13
159: Destiny Brown, sophomore, 31-7
Summit
115: Chaire Perks, sophomore, 40-7
130: Madeline Haynes, freshman, 42-0
174: Jaylah Walker, senior, 17-7
St. Charles
105: Alyssa King, junior, 35-3
174: Olivia Schiffer, senior, 29-5
Timberland
100: Taylor Reiter, sophomore, 21-15
105: Kate Cooper, junior, 26-3
135: Arian Finn, junior, 27-9
141: Mina Himmel, sophomore, 23-11
Troy Buchanan
100: Zoey Haney, freshman, 35-3
Warrenton
149: Caelyn Hanff, freshman, 21-3
Washington
110: Julia Donnelly, junior, 34-6
120: Kendra Bliss, sophomore, 48-3
135: Annelise Obermark, sophomore, 40-8
174: Shelby Whitacre, senior, 174
194: Paytin Welsh, junior, 20-12
Webster Groves
125: Talia Lee, junior, 25-2
Windsor
100: Mya Hairston, freshman, 35-4
Wright City
125: Elizbeth Riggs, sophomore, 26-9
Missouri boys wrestling area state qualifiers
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Class 4
CBC
113: Dillon White, freshman, 37-7
126: Kolby Warren, junior, 34-2
Eureka
132: William Geller, sophomore, 16-24
138: Ryan Thornhill, sophomore, 24-10
285: William Nelson, senior, 25-3
Fox
170: Cory Burris, senior, 18-24
Fort Zumwalt North
106: Nathaniel Provost, freshman, 29-11
220: Alex Goeke, junior, 29-17
Fort Zumwalt South
106: Ashton Atkins, senior, 26-6
113: Ryan Poropat, sophomore, 25-18
126: Joseph Kenny, junior, 36-12
152: Jeric Gumahin, sophomore, 35-15
195: William Pierce, junior, 17-3
220: Jayden Moffett, junior, 33-9
285: Joseph Kaufman, senior, 39-12
Fort Zumwalt West
120: Brayden Eikermann, sophomore, 30-6
Francis Howell
138: Cooper Corley, junior, 33-11
145: Chris Gibson, senior, 15-13
170: Hayden Trezek, senior, 32-5
182: Irvin Heggemann, junior, 19-20
Francis Howell Central
120: Noah Keen, sophomore, 31-12
126: Peyton Shepard, junior, 33-4
138: David Cross, junior, 34-2
145: Thomas Stuhlman, junior, 5-1
152: Aidan Hernandez, junior, 43-1
285: Spencer Fleming, junior, 30-13
Francis Howell North
132: Mason Apple, senior, 33-5
220: Jaiden Frey, senior, 31-8
Hazelwood Central
195: Bankole Ogunmolawa, senior, 17-4
Holt
126: Nicholas Chambers, junior, 23-6
132: Logan Rubinstein, sophomore, 35-6
145: Tyler Bierman, senior, 33-4
160: Andrew Peppin, junior, 21-8
195: Isaiah Slaughter, senior, 26-2
Kirkwood
152: Nick Hibbard, junior, 29-9
170: Diego Guzman, senior, 23-7
Lafayette
106: Jackson Tenny, freshman, 26-13
113: Dylan Roth, sophomore, 33-7
120: Aiden Schoen, freshman, 31-8
126: Jackson McDonald, senior, 18-19
132: Alexander Doehring, senior, 27-16
138: Andrew Doehring, senior, 38-4
145: Gavin Shoulders, junior, 30-12
182: Andrew Wier, sophomore, 34-3
220: Tommy Hagan, senior, 42-0
Liberty
113: Hushawn Perkins, junior, 23-20
120: Brendan Kelly, sophomore, 23-18
152: Justin Little, junior, 35-14
160: Trenton Williams, junior, 35-11
285: Matthew Craig, junior, 44-5
Lindbergh
120: Will Scherer, freshman, 25-7
195: Connor Kuehler, junior, 23-7
Marquette
126: Brody Rudman, sophomore, 34-7
152: Tommy McBride, senior, 35-6
160: Nick Keim, junior, 28-11
182: Justin Zerweck II, senior, 31-4
195: James Jones III, senior, 8-4
285: Alex Bray, junior, 26-10
Northwest Cedar Hill
106: Owen Staat, freshman, 27-11
126: Evan Porter, freshman, 30-11
138: Landon Rogers, senior, 26-8
145: Lucas Ahrens, junior, 24-13
160: Tristan Staat, junior, 31-7
170: Hunter Melber, senior, 36-6
285: Andrew Hinchey, senior, 30-6
Oakville
220: Ethan Venable, sophomore, 36-1
Parkway South
120: Drew Mattison, sophomore, 29-11
Seckman
106: Xander Harris, junior, 26-5
113: Mathew Cook, sophomore, 31-9
120: Draegan Orine, sophomore, 41-3
132: Aydan Cook, senior, 28-6
138: Wyatt Bamvakais, freshman, 26-12
145: John Bamvakais, junior, 27-12
152: Drake Jenkins, sophomore, 33-10
160: Cole Ruble, junior, 38-5
182: Jayden Ashlock, sophomore, 40-7
195: Dylan Carlton, senior, 35-5
220: Dominic Medeiros-Heil, junior, 16-10
Timberland
106: Gannon Kuhn, sophomore, 17-20
132: Ty Shelton, sophomore, 30-15
170: Ethan Wasson, junior, 32-14
182: Case Cooper, sophomore, 17-19
Troy Buchanan
113: Carter Barnes, junior, 21-7
132: Brennan Bova, junior, 21-10
145: Seth Littrell, senior, 32-15
160: Charos Sutto, junior, 19-3
170: Brett Smith, junior, 39-2
182: Nick Bova, junior, 35-14
— Class 3
Chaminade
106: Daniel Smith, junior, 23-7
120: Massimo Mattina, junior, 16-7
132: Jack Lake, senior, 16-10
Clayton
113: Nate Martin, junior, 33-4
170: Dempsey Brinkman, junior, 18-11
De Smet
132: Jesse Hahs, senior, 26-6
160: Evan Rolwes, sophomore, 15-6
182: Rickson Taylor, junior, 34-7
De Soto
195: Asa Foeller, junior, 34-4
220: Isaac Foeller, junior, 27-1
Festus
126: Austin Neff, senior, 24-9
160: Peyton Shaver, freshman, 42-6
Fort Zumwalt East
138: Kaiden Brooks, freshman, 21-12
Hazelwood East
113: Charles Morgan, senior, 21-13
126: Kamron Watson, freshman, 25-8
195: Kaleb Strong, senior, 17-12
285: Craig Bell, senior, 11-6
Hillsboro
106: Gabe Barnett, freshman, 30-9
113: Jordan Penick, freshman, 30-14
120: Gavin Alexander, junior, 30-2
126: Jackson Tucker, freshman, 41-3
132: Blake Jackson, junior, 29-10
138: Nate Barnett, junior, 33-11
145: Sam Richardson, sophomore, 37-5
152: Evan Morris, junior, 36-9
160: Eddie Hines, junior, 25-9
182: Dalton Litzsinger, senior, 39-6
Ladue
126: David Ciorba, junior, 27-16
145: Sam Loiterstein, junior, 11-2
McCluer
170: Victor Johnson, senior, 11-6
McCluer North
152: Austin Rakers, senior, 6-4
North Point
106: Kaden Purler, freshman, 31-3
120: Chad Benwell Jr., freshman, 16-3
132: Leo Buchheit, freshman, 18-12
138: Logan Redel, freshman, 12-14
152: Jackson Sapp, junior, 40-7
160: Brody Williams, sophomore, 22-18
220: Jimmy Thompson, freshman, 24-25
285: Alec Gittemeier, sophomore, 11-17
Pacific
106: Timothy Link, freshman, 21-15
120: Ethan Flaherty, senior, 29-10
132: Warren Fiedler, senior, 21-11
182: Dominic Calvin, senior, 35-11
220: Blake McKay, junior, 21-12
285: Nathaniel Knaff, sophomore, 30-15
Parkway North
182: Tyler Jones, sophomore, 36-7
195: Cassius Nathaniel, senior, 36-6
Parkway West
106: Liam O'Brien, sophomore, 29-11
138: Aaron DeBlasi, junior, 30-7
145: Tim Tullock, freshman, 19-18
152: Tommy Wehrmeister, junior, 21-11
160: Devin Adams, senior, 30-9
170: Mason Jensen, junior, 32-9
182: Maurice Beers, sophomore, 27-14
220: Nicholas Picaud, sophomore, 23-15
285: Jaydon Woodall, junior, 34-5
Summit
120: Minko Brown, sophomore, 22-12
132: Devin Shipp, senior, 25-12
138: Camden Pye, senior, 17-2
145: John Berry, junior, 24-12
195: Caelin Stegmann, junior, 36-2
220: Henry Armstrong, senior, 27-11
Union
145: Gabriel Hoekel, senior, 40-8
Vianney
145: Anthony Lentz, senior, 27-8
170: Westley Kruger, senior, 30-14
182: Jack Burke, junior, 20-19
Warrenton
106: Joshua Kassing, sophomore, 23-8
113: Jeremiah Kassing, sophomore, 28-10
120: Noah Lohrman, freshman, 18-10
126: Nicholas Schulze, sophomore, 28-9
145: Levi Penrod, junior, 28-5
195: Jacob Ruff, sophomore, 30-11
220: Kyler Flowers, senior, 14-1
Washington
106: Parker Kelpe, junior, 23-12
113: Couper Deckard, sophomore, 24-14
126: Devon Deckelman, junior, 33-9
152: Casey Olszowka, sophomore, 34-7
195: Jose Avitia, senior, 27-12
285: Gavin Holtmeyer, senior, 34-2
Webster Groves
126: Alex Turley, senior, 38-1
Whitfield
113: Yashua Amen, freshman, 22-12
120: Porter Matecki, sophomore, 43-3
126: Alexander Rallo, junior, 29-4
132: Evan Binder, senior, 41-3
138: Gavin Linsman, sophomore, 36-5
145: Caleb Carter, freshman, 27-17
152: Rome Tate, freshman, 19-13
160: Caiden Gagliano, senior, 5-0
170: Reese Callahan, senior, 29-12
182: Chase Brock, senior, 37-6
195: Mason Marks, freshman, 11-21
220: Adrian Harrold, sophomore, 15-15
285: Keith Miley, senior, 30-2
Windsor
106: Brayden Belding, sophomore, 41-6
113: Luke Patterson, freshman, 26-21
160: Brice Henry, freshman, 36-19
170: Cameron Busch, sophomore, 34-13
— Class 2
Herculaneum
220: Shea Eberhardt, sophomore, 32-8
Lutheran St. Charles
182: Aaron Powell, senior, 21-4
MICDS
285: Nat Bilderback, senior, 17-6
Orchard Farm
113: Liam Borgsmiller, sophomore, 44-2
Owensville
113: Michael Martin, junior, 26-2
120: Conner Roach, freshman, 31-4
182: Landon Kramme, freshman, 30-11
220: Brent Helmig, senior, 13-16
St. Charles
113: Charlie Reid, freshman, 24-17
126: Levi Perry, junior, 15-2
132: David Thorne, senior, 28-13
195: Josiah Wilcutt, senior, 29-11
220: Thomas Palmer, junior, 32-10
285: Josh Lund, senior, 22-12
St. Charles West
145: Dymand Watson, junior, 27-15
170: Alex O'Connor, senior, 27-17
St. Clair
113: Ryan Meek, junior, 49-0
120: Creek Hughes, sophomore, 22-24
132: Gavin Shoemate, sophomore, 21-18
138: Bass Hughes, senior, 29-20
145: Brock Woodcock, junior, 52-0
160: Cameron Simcox, junior, 47-6
170: Skyler Sanders, sophomore, 36-16
St. James
106: Luke Marlatt, freshman, 31-6
113: Blake Marlatt, junior, 22-8
126: Zeke Moreland, freshman, 37-4
132: Dakota Kurtti, senior, 32-20
145: Cody Wilfong, junior, 42-11
170: Carter Wilfong, freshman, 27-12
182: Seth Kenney, senior, 15-22
St. Mary's
120: Tony Valentine, junior, 26-5
138: Dominic Federico, senior, 45-4
152: Deron Gipson, junior, 24-11
160: Wesley Cornell, senior, 38-9
182: Braeden Stotts, junior, 33-11
195: Gabe Begley, senior, 20-10
285: Billy Pryor, senior, 18-10
Sullivan
106: Carter Blankenship, freshman, 20-18
126: Eli Peregoy, freshman, 26-13
132: Dominic Ransom, sophomore, 30-6
138: Adam Peregoy, sophomore, 28-10
145: Ethan Hurt, senior, 26-9
152: Colton Brendel, sophomore, 29-7
160: Ty Shetley, senior, 18-4
195: Jordan Rice, junior, 23-10
University City
152: Cameron Martin, senior, 28-7
Westminster
145: Nolan Jones, senior, 44-3
Wright City
126: David Joseph Rice, junior, 39-8
170: Demetrice Lenoir, junior, 25-6
— Class 1
Borgia
145: Braxtyn Frankenberg, freshman, 22-9
152: Estiven Levin, sophomore, 26-16
160: Joseph Volmert, sophomore, 12-22
285: Hunter Smith, sophomore, 21-11
Brentwood
106: Abel Curdt, freshman, 24-15
120: Jesse Lane, freshman, 31-6
195: Henry Ritter, senior, 30-11
Gateway Science
182: Kamari Bradley, senior, 31-0
Lift for Life
113: Solomon Noble, sophomore, 23-10
126: Kanye Glenn, sophomore, 17-12
132: Stephon Brown, sophomore, 21-11
145: Larry Norrington, sophomore, 25-1
285: Demarco Moore, senior, 13-2
Maplewood-Richmond Heights
113: Daishaun Wilbourn, freshman, 30-7
126: Samuel Leach, sophomore, 24-13
182: Anthony Braasch, senior, 32-6
Tolton
126: Frank Fuether, junior, 17-8
138: Justus Martin, junior, 35-4
145: Frank Hazelrigg, freshman, 34-8
St. Pius X
126: Jon Halfmann, senior, 19-8
132: Andrew Boltd, freshman, 8-12
STEAM Academy-McCluer South Berkeley
138: Daryus Shrum, junior, 25-8