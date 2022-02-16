Sibling bond helps Holt's Slaughters reach full potential

Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter received his first-place belt and lifted the championship bracket.

Standing on the top step of the podium Feb. 1 at Francis Howell's Kyle Thrasher boys wrestling tournament, Slaughter wore the half-smile of someone with more pressing matters on his mind.

Moments later he was on the move.

He raced out of the main gym at Howell, darted up the inclined hallway and entered the auxiliary gym where his sister Maria was locked in a tight championship match of her own.

Maria Slaughter, a junior, trailed 4-3 in the second period of her 149-pound title match against Lafayette senior Seraphina Blackmon.

And she was in trouble.

Isaiah saw Maria on her back, walked to where she could notice him and shouted words of encouragement. He paced a few times, peeking through a crowd of spectators standing mat-side.

“Emotionally, it’s scary when she gets in bad positions,” Isaiah said.

In a flash, Maria flipped herself out of trouble, landed on top of Blackmon and pinned her to capture the Thrasher tournament championship.

“He’s my motivation,” Maria said. “I look for him when I’m in a match struggling. I look for him before I look for the coaches.”

The Slaughter siblings will have another chance to watch, support and get nervous for one another Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia during the Missouri wrestling state championships.

Isaiah (26-2) will battle in the 195-pound division of the Class 4 boys tournament, which begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Maria (39-1) wrestles in the 149-pound division of the girls tournament, starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Slaughters already have set the standard for brother-sister wrestlers. They are the first sibling pair to each win two Gateway Athletic Conference titles, and together they have combined for five district championships.

A Southwest Baptist University football signee as a safety, Isaiah began wrestling in elementary school but stopped for a few years while in middle school. When Maria picked up the sport, Isaiah felt invigorated.

“I saw my sister wrestling," Isaiah said. "She got me back into it.”

Since then, the two have been in each other’s corner, offering support and advice while being each other’s biggest fans.

“She’s always loud enough so that I know she’s there,” said Isaiah, who helped Holt's football team reach the Class 5 state championship game in December. “It feels good knowing that I have a family member always being with me no matter what.”

And Maria is with him through every takedown, reversal and pin.

At times, Isaiah’s matches speed up her pulse rate more than her own matches.

“It’s probably more nerve-wracking for me to watch him because I just want it so bad for him,” Maria said.

The relationship between the two is so close that many confuse them as twins, but every so often the sibling rivalry is activated.

“It’s usually just joking around, but we get competitive with other all the time — who can go upstairs the fastest, who can grab the most groceries out of the back of the car, just funny stuff like that,” Maria said.

And when it comes to wrestling, they like to compare their impressive statistics.

“I’ll tell him that I’m doing better than him,” Maria said. “I’ll say, ‘I would have beaten him faster than that,’ knowing that I definitely would not have.”

Despite the emotional investment each have in the other’s matches, they both try to watch with a critical eye to help the other get better.

“I always consider her advice,” Isaiah said. “She’s always helping me improve, so I try to do the same for her.”

Both qualified for the state tournament two years ago, with Maria advancing all the way to the 125-pound championship match as a freshman before losing to Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville.

Last season, the state tournament was moved to Independence and divided by class to limit the number of participants in one location because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria placed fourth at 137 pounds, and four days later Isaiah placed sixth at 195.

"Win or lose, they're always respectful. They don't make excuses, they just go out and compete," Holt boys wrestling coach Ryan Cross said. "They're who every teacher wants in a classroom and every coach wants representing their program, their school and their community."

Isaiah and Maria have excelled at events that include both boys and girls divisions, each bringing home individual titles at the Kyle Thrasher, St. Charles and Hickman tournaments, with Maria earning most outstanding wrestler honors twice.

They are excited to return to Columbia this week with an ability to help the other negotiate the roller coaster of emotions involved in a three-day tournament.

“It’s really nice having him there. It’s a sense of comfort,” Maria said.

And as a senior, Isaiah plans to cherish the final state tournament of his career alongside his biggest fan.

“It’s really special that we have something like this going on," Isaiah said. "This is my last year and for us to be able to do this together will always be in my memories."

