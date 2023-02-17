Six Metro East wrestlers advanced to championship matches Friday during the Illinois boys wrestling state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, including defending champions Colby Crouch of Triad and Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle.

Crouch advanced to the 126-pound title match in Class 2A with a 10-5 decision against Washington’s Wyatt Medlin in the semifinals. A senior, Crouch’s title last season came at 120 as he became Triad’s first champion since 173.

In 1A, Waughtel improved to 49-1 and advanced to the 113 final with three technical falls. He became Carlyle’s first wrestling state champion last season by winning at 106.

Belleville East freshman Jonathan Rulo earned a spot in the 285-pound championship in Class 3A with a 6-2 decision against Elgin’s Adam Lambaz. Rulo pinned his first two opponents of the tournament.

Three other area wrestlers advanced to finals in Class 2A — Mascoutah senior Santino Robinson (132) and the Civic Memorial duo of Bryce Griffin (145) and Abe Wojcikiewicz (170).

Mascoutah’s Robinson, who is 40-0, was the state runner-up last season at 138 pounds. Robinson, who wrestled his first two seasons at CBC, advanced to his second consecutive Illinois state final with a 5-2 decision against Antioch’s Edgar Albino.

Civic Memorial’s Griffin advanced to the 145 final with a 6-5 decision against Antioch’s Caleb Nobiling in the semifinals after two pins in earlier rounds.

Wojcikiewicz, who has signed to wrestle with Stanford, advanced to the 170 final for the Eagles with a pin in the semifinals after two technical falls. He was third at 170 last season.