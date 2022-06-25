Small schools program of the year: Whitfield's environment of encouragement paved way for a banner year

Ellior Rose studied the names.

In gym class, at school assemblies, during basketball games or just cutting through on her way to class, she’d catch herself staring at them.

White letters set on enormous green banners, the names hang in Whitfield’s gymnasium. They commemorate the state champions that walked these same halls.

From the first time she laid eyes upon them, Rose wanted her name to hang among them.

“I’ve been looking at those banners since I was a freshman, reading all the names and seeing who won,” Rose said. “It was inspiring and I knew I wanted to be up there.”

She will be — and she’s going to have plenty of company.

Whitfield won state titles in boys soccer, girls soccer and wrestling, finished as the state runner-up in girls basketball and boys track and field and crowned its first individual state champions in girls and boys tennis this school year. For its outstanding across the board success, Whitfield is the 2021-22 STLhighschoolsports.com small schools program of the year.

“It was nice for us to have an overall outstanding athletic season,” Whitfield athletics director Mike Potsou said. “We had success in the fall, success in the winter and success in the spring. That is a credit to the coaches and student athletes we have on our teams.”

The boys soccer program is among the most historically successful at Whitfield. When the year began seven of the banners in the gym were courtesy of the futbol boys, but none since 2010. Last summer Charlie Noonan was hired as the new boys soccer coach after a three-year run at Parkway North. Noonan’s Parkway North team played the Warriors twice in those three years and he knew the caliber of talent that resided within Whitfield’s program. At his second summer training session, Noonan laid out the vision he and new assistant coach Dennis Dooley had for the Warriors.

“I told them, ‘If you guys believe in what Dennis and I are doing and you buy into what we’re trying to accomplish, it won’t be easy but there’s no reason we can’t win a state championship,’ ” Noonan said. “I knew the level of talent I was inheriting, I just didn’t know how they were going to respond.”

With flying colors it turned out. Behind a smothering defense that posted 11 shutouts, including four in the postseason, Whitfield won its eighth state soccer championship with a 4-2 win over Perryville in the Class 2 title match. A year after finishing as the tough-luck runner up with a 1-0 loss to Southern Boone, the Warriors returned to the final and would not be denied.

“It was everything I wanted. Even from freshman year I wanted to end my senior year with a win. It couldn’t have ended any better,” said striker and recent graduate Jimmy Milgie. “I was not sad for our season ending after the state whistle blew. My career may have been over, but I was so happy.”

Area state champions: 2021-22

A month before the soccer team returned to glory, Rose blazed a new trail. Also a recent graduate, Rose became Whitfield’s first individual state tennis champion when she won the Class 1 girls singles title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Duchesne’s M.K. Beckemeier. In May, Danny Radke would become Whitfield’s first boys tennis champion when he won the Class 1 singles title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Duchesne’s Tommy Griese.

A Case Western Reserve recruit, the 5-foot-7 Rose said she never could have achieved such success without an immense amount of help and support from a wide swath of people, especially those in the Whitfield community.

“When I think about it I think about all the people that helped me along the way because I definitely could not have done it without them,” Rose said. “I’m so grateful to them for all their support. It feels amazing to make history for Whitfield. I’m glad to be a part of the community.”

It’s a community that tries its best to provide a welcoming, warm and safe environment. The students have lockers, but most of them are hardly used. Backpacks are dropped along the walls of the hallways without fear of theft or damage.

“We have a big sense of trust in our community,” Rose said. “Everyone can feel at home and can feel safe and I think that breaks a lot of barriers as well. The values that Whitfield takes to heart transfers into athletics.”

That was never more evident than when the girls soccer team won the Class 1 state soccer championship in the spring, the second title for Rose during her senior year. It’s the first championship for the futbol girls and it came in a season that nearly never happened.

“We were really light on numbers,” Potsou said.

In order to give the girls soccer team a fighting chance at a season they had to convince other students to sign on. Some played other spring sports. Some were new to the game entirely. But they came together, made it work and it paid off in the end with school history. None of it would have been possible without the environment of encouragement Whitfield has established.

“It was a lot of our returning players talking to their peers and encouraging them to come out,” Potsou said. “Ultimately it takes someone who’s listening to one of those people that they trust to take that chance and enjoying that experience with that team and that culture that keeps them involved.”

Whitfield enjoyed a school year of unprecedented athletic success across the board, but the bedrock of its athletic department remains its wrestling program. Led by Charlie Sherertz the last 26 years, Whitfield’s grapplers are the warrior class of the school. Surviving the winter in the wrestling room is an achievement in and of itself. Those who do are often rewarded and this year was no different. Whitfield had five individual state champions as it won its second consecutive Class 3 team title, its sixth consecutive state championship and the 11th team state title in school history. Since Whitfield’s wrestling program began, no other team in Missouri has won six consecutive team titles or 11 state championships.

Sherertz gave an immense amount of credit for his program’s success and the overall athletic success to the school administration and the core values it promotes.

“The coaches at Whitfield, myself included, are extremely fortunate from the board president on down, the administration believes in athletics and what it can do for kids from a life lesson standpoint,” Sherertz said. “Athletics are not considered an extracurricular activity at Whitfield, they’re considered a co-curricular activity. It’s the student, the athlete, the citizen in equal parts. (Athletics) is not something you do on the side.”

It’s something you do in all seasons and Whitfield’s success was buoyed by an outstanding group of individual athletes who played multiple sports. Among the most prominent was the 6-foot-2 Milgie. After battling a nagging hamstring injury with the soccer team, he was healthy when track season began in the spring.

Despite not having a track on campus — Whitfield practices at Westminster — the Warriors won three events at the Class 2 state meet and scored 48 points to finish as the runner-up to Lawson, which won with 48.5.

Milgie, who won the 400-meter state championship in 48.71 seconds, was still wondering what could have been different for the Warriors to find that half point.

“Half a point is hundredths of a second in each race,” Milgie said. “It was still successful. I don’t want to get down on a second-place finish. It would have been perfect to end with a state soccer title and a state track title.”

Like Rose, Milgie has long glanced at the names on the wall in the gym and dreamed of hanging among them. A Villanova track recruit, Milgie’s time as a Warrior has run its course, but his name will remain among the Whitfield greats, inspiring the next generation.

“That’s probably the best part, just being in the Whitfield gym the rest of my life,” Milgie said. “That’s really cool, that’s something we really worked for.”

