Sommers takes aim at becoming Waterloo's first state champion after recovery from broken leg

Jordan Sommers etched his name into Waterloo High history in Feb. 2020 when as a sophomore he became the program’s first wrestler to medal at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state tournament with a fifth-place finish at 195 pounds.

Now a senior, Sommers is ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association with a 37-0 record.

But his promising career appeared in question Christmas Day of 2020 when Sommers’ right fibula and tibia were broken in a motorbike accident. Sommers said he lost control of his bike around a sharp turn near a bridge and crashed.

“That was a dark time in my life,” Sommers said. “I thought (my career) was over.”

Doctors inserted a rod in Sommers’ leg, placed three screws in his ankle and two in his knee. Sommers said he had to learn how to walk again as well as strengthen the muscles in his leg.

Now a senior for the Bulldogs, the accident and recovery are in the rear-view mirror for Sommers — though a definite source of motivation.

“I didn’t feel any pressure, I just felt opportunity,” Sommers said. “That’s honestly how I’ve looked at it ever since.”

Sommers is looking for more victories in the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class qualify for the individual state tournament from Feb. 17-19 at State Farm Center in Champaign.

When he was in elementary school, Sommers and his family moved from Hayward, California, to Waterloo. He picked up wrestling in sixth grade. By his freshman season, he hovered around 170 pounds with one senior ahead of him on the depth chart. Sommers didn’t make the varsity roster that season.

Sommers said he learned a lot about himself during that time. He said he committed to wrestling full-time and trained year-round, including three workouts a day — the first at 5 a.m.

“Everybody looks at him and they’re thinking, ‘Man, he’s just got the genetic lottery,’ ” fourth-year Waterloo head coach Chase Guerico said. “But, in reality, he works harder than anybody.”

The results have been plenty impressive.

Sommers’ drive, dedication and relentless work ethic can be traced back to his attitude — one cemented in positivity.

“It was really simple. I was tired of losing,” said Sommers, who has given a verbal commitment to wrestle at McKendree University. “And I wanted to be something, and I wanted to be someone that really made an impact here in Waterloo.”

Sommers weighed around 184 pounds as a sophomore but wrestled at 195.

After being knocked into the back side of the Class 2A 195-pound bracket at the 2020 state tournament, Sommers’ season was on the brink of ending without a trip to the podium.

Crystal Lake’s Julian Ryerson had Sommers in a firm cradle during a consolation semifinal. Sommers kicked out of it and came away with a 7-4 decision. He wound up placing fifth, making school history.

“That was kind of when I knew personally that he had a chance to go and win the whole thing or to make a real serious run,” Guerico said. “So many (kids) you see in that spot would give up, and he kicked through there.”

The 2020-21 IHSA season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Sommers spent the second half of his junior year working his way back to full strength from his broken leg.

Sommers has blitzed through his senior season with 34 wins by pin. Two of those falls came last weekend during the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional.

“I went into this year knowing that I’ve been through too much,” Sommers said. “I put myself through countless hours, countless late nights of just hard work, from not even being able to walk to not even being able to do anything and to get back into lifting to weights and, before I know it, I’m bigger and stronger than I ever was before.

“I just love the grind. You have to love what you do to be really, really good at it. I just love what I do, and I’m in love with the process.”

It’s a process that has Sommers within reach of becoming Waterloo’s first wrestler to stand atop a state tournament podium.

