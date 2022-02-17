St. Charles advances four boys wrestlers to second day of Class 2 state tournament

The St. Charles High boys wrestling team continued a productive postseason Thursday by advancing four entrants to the second day of competition in the Class 2 division of the Missouri state championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

The Pirates qualified only one wrestler for boys state tournament last season — Trey Ward, who went on to capture the 195-pound championship in Class 2 and now wrestles at Central Methodist University.

This season, St. Charles qualified six wrestlers to state led by 126-pound junior Levi Perry, who captured his opening round match with a third-period pin over Osage sophomore Gabe Arnall.

Freshman Charlie Reid (113), senior David Thorne (132) and junior Thomas Palmer (220) each rebounded after losing their opening matches to win in the first consolation round and advance to the second day of competition, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday for Class 1 and Class 2.

Sullivan had four wrestlers win opening round matches and will send six into the second day of competition.

Sophomore Dominic Ransom (132), senior Ethan Hurt (145), senior Ty Shetley (160) and junior Jordan Rice (195) all won their first-round matches. Freshman Eli Peregoy and sophomore Colton Brendel (152) lost in the opening round but rallied to win in the first wrestleback round.

St. Mary’s advanced three wrestlers into the quarterfinal round of the championship bracket. Junior Tony Valentine (120) and junior Dominic Federico (138) won by second period pin while senior Billy Pryor (285) won with a sudden-victory takedown in overtime against junior Rick Huff of Moberly.

St. Clair also advanced three into the quarterfinals — juniors Ryan Meek (113), Brock Woodcock (145) and Cameron Simcox (160). Meek raised his season record to 50-0 and Woodcock raised his to 53-0.

Orchard Farm sophomore Liam Borgsmiller (113) improved to 45-2 with a second-period pin over St. James freshman Blake Marlatt.

St. James freshman Zeke Moreland and Wright City junior David Joseph Rice both won their opening matches in the 126-pound division to advance to the quarterfinals.

Owensville junior Michael Martin (113) and freshman Conner Roach (120) also advanced to the quarterfinals with first-round victories.

CLASS 1

Gateway Science senior Kamari Bradley (32-0) kept his undefeated season in tact with an 8-4 decision over Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison in the opening round of the 182-pound bracket.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights freshman Daishaun Wilbourn (113) pinned Holden sophomore Carson Moreno in the second period to advance to the quarterfinals.

Brentwood advanced two wrestlers to the second day of competition. Freshman Jesse Lane (120) and senior Henry Ritter (195) won their first wrestleback match after losing in the opening round.

Lift for Life sophomore Stephon Brown (132) also advanced to the second day with a 7-5 decision over Warsaw junior Nick Bagley in the wrestleback round.

Tolton juniors Frank Fuether (126), Justus Martin, (138) and William Hazelrigg (145) advanced to the Class 1 quarterfinal round with victories in their opening matches.

Fuether battled to a 5-2 decision over Trenton freshman Mason Rongey. Martin earned a second period pin against West Platte junior Peyson Chandler while Hazelrigg secured a third-period pin against Lathrop senior Quentin Umbaugh.

