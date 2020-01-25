St. Charles West uses depth to capture Eric Lewis Invitational title

The St. Charles West High wrestling team didn’t win an individual title at the Eric Lewis Invitational this weekend. But the Warriors did manage to capture the team championship.
West finished with 163 points to beat out De Soto (160), Cahokia (155) and McCluer North (153.5) for the top spot in the 22-team event held at St. Louis University High’s Danis Field House and run by MICDS.
The event venue was shifted due to another event at MICDS.
“Our goal coming in was one team, one family, one goal,’’ St. Charles West coach Rocky Vercher said. “The boys pulled together and they got it done. We had a bunch of wins in third- and fifth-place matches; they pulled together and got it done.
“It’s my first win as a head coach and I’m excited about it.”
The Warriors, who have a pair of former highly successful head coaches — Craig Martin and George Hovis — working with them, were led Saturday by junior Alex Meyer (24-7), who finished second at 195. Other top finishers for West included third-place finisher Cole Gramling (132), fourth-place finishers Josh Ferrel (120), Ronald Watson (126), Andrew Kirt (145), Trent Busby (152) and Jaren Foster (160), and fifth-place finishers Gavin Snydor (106) and Morgan Oser (113).
“It’s a progression and we feel like we’re peaking at the right time,’’ said Vercher, a second-year head coach who started his coaching career at Francis Howell Central and mentioned Spartans coach Steve Cross as a mentor. “I believe in these boys. They’ve put in their time and they’re making me look good — and that’s hard to do.”
While the Warriors’ balance was key to the victory, there were a number of standout individuals who excelled in the finals. The day’s heavyweight final, for example, featured a pair of standouts in De Soto’s Landon Porter and Alton’s Kyle Hughes.
Porter, a two-time state medalist who’s headed to NCAA Division II power McKendree, won 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
“I knew it’d be tough — that kid’s ranked No. 1 in Illinois — but I didn’t think it’d go to ultimate rideout,’’ said Porter after improving to 29-0. “That kid’s tough, he’s beat some of the toughest guys in the area. A win’s a win and I’m happy about it.”
Hughes, who won the title at Granite City over the holidays, is 26-4 this season.
“He’s really strong and has such a low center of gravity,” Porter said of Hughes. “And with both of us sweating, there’s really no way to get any kind of a grip to get any offense going. He’s definitely the toughest guy I’ve faced this year and probably top five among the guys I’ve faced in my career.”
In another loaded final, Cahokia’s Arnold Edwards (30-3) shook off a slow start to come up with a second-period pin of SLUH’s Bobby Conroy (32-3) at 182. At 126, two-time state finalist and defending state champ Jacob Mann (25-2) of Ladue won by fall in the second period over Cahokia’s Edwin Johnson.
Chaminade senior Sam Schultz (27-0) was in control from start to finish in a 6-0 victory over St. Charles’ Xavien Jackson at 138. In the title match at 145, Pacific’s Callum Sitek ran his record to 37-0 with a pin over Cahokia’s Mahlik Ball.
At 195, McCluer North’s Ibrahim Ameer moved his record to 20-0 with a 13-9 victory over St. Charles West’s Meyer. At 220, St. Charles’ Justin Mowry (17-2) needed just 31 seconds to pin De Soto’s Hunter Lebel.
In Saturday’s other title matches, Ritenour’s Anthony Chrun (22-7) won 8-6 over Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty at 106; Hazelwood West’s Dontez Maxwell (3-0) won 12-6 over Alton’s Yaveion Freeman at 113; Alton’s Deontae Forest won 5-1 over Pacific’s Camron Steffey at 120; Kirkwood freshman Noah Bourke (28-5) won by fall over McCluer North’s Isaac Roberson at 132; Cahokia’s Jalon Strong (22-8) won 7-3 over De Soto’s Connor Zimmermann at 152; Alton’s Lawson Bruce (26-10) won 8-3 over Ladue’s Miles Bassett at 160; and Orchard Farm’s AJ Snow (21-10) beat SLUH’s Logan Neumann 6-3 at 170.