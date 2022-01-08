St. Clair’s Simcox turns motivation into title at Fred Ross Invitational

“He wrestled a really smart match,” St. Clair coach Mel Hughes said. “Sometimes, it’s not what you do, it’s what you don’t do, and in that particular match, he got in a spot where he might have hit it, but it might have gone bad, and he backed out and let it go.”

Meek followed up his win at Granite City last weekend with a second-period pin against Xander Harris of Seckman in the 113-pound championship match. Woodcock captured the 145-pound title with 15-2 decision over Drew Doehring of Lafayette, the only wrestler to score on Woodcock during the tournament.

Simcox, who finished as Class 2 state runner-up last season, appreciates how his teammates push each other and hold each other accountable in the practice room, especially this week.

“If you don’t step in our room ready to wrestle, especially with Ryan and Brock in there, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Simcox said.

Lafayette sent six wrestlers into the championship round, with Andrew Wier (195) and Tommy Hagan (220) emerging as champions.

Wier won by third-period pin over Dylan Carlton of Seckman, the wrestler who pinned Wier last season in a Class 4 sectional, preventing him from advancing to the state meet.