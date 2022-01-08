St. Clair’s Simcox turns motivation into title at Fred Ross Invitational

WILDWOOD — Cameron Simcox wanted to join in on the fun.
After finishing ninth at a tournament last weekend and seeing two of his teammates win titles, the St. Clair junior spent the week watching videos of his matches and zeroing in on his mistakes.
“It fueled me all week,” Simcox said. “I picked out little things I did wrong and focused on trying to correct them.”
Simcox made the necessary adjustments, wrestled a clinically perfect title match and joined teammates Ryan Meek and Brock Woodcock atop the hay bales as champions Saturday in the Fred Ross Invitational boys wrestling tournament at Lafayette.
The Fred Ross Invitational, named for the former Lafayette head wrestling coach who served in that position from 1970-1994, awarded belt buckles instead of medals for wrestlers placing first, second or third.
Lafayette won the boys team title with 221 points and Seckman (176.5) placed second. Centralia (175), Lebanon (165.5) and Jackson (152.5) rounded out the top five.
No team equaled the three individual champions from St. Clair, thanks in part to the adjustments made by Simcox throughout the week and punctuated by a clinical 3-0 victory in the 152-pound championship match against Jace Davis of Jackson.
“He wrestled a really smart match,” St. Clair coach Mel Hughes said. “Sometimes, it’s not what you do, it’s what you don’t do, and in that particular match, he got in a spot where he might have hit it, but it might have gone bad, and he backed out and let it go.”
Meek followed up his win at Granite City last weekend with a second-period pin against Xander Harris of Seckman in the 113-pound championship match. Woodcock captured the 145-pound title with 15-2 decision over Drew Doehring of Lafayette, the only wrestler to score on Woodcock during the tournament.
Simcox, who finished as Class 2 state runner-up last season, appreciates how his teammates push each other and hold each other accountable in the practice room, especially this week.
“If you don’t step in our room ready to wrestle, especially with Ryan and Brock in there, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Simcox said.
Lafayette sent six wrestlers into the championship round, with Andrew Wier (195) and Tommy Hagan (220) emerging as champions.
Wier won by third-period pin over Dylan Carlton of Seckman, the wrestler who pinned Wier last season in a Class 4 sectional, preventing him from advancing to the state meet.
“It means a lot. It’s my home tournament and I wanted to claim my title,” Wier said.
Hagan, who serves as Wier’s training partner, pinned John Gholson of Nixa late in the second period to claim the 220-pound buckle.
Seckman, which placed second overall, advanced five wrestlers to championship matches but only sophomore Jayden Ashlock emerged as a champion.
Ashlock, earned a 5-2 decision over Griffin Horman of Jackson to capture the 182-pound title.
“I’ve been taking more shots this year because (opponents) have been catching on that I like to throw a lot,” Ashlock said. “Last year I went two-and-out at state as a freshman and didn’t exceed where I wanted to be, but this year I have a good feeling.”
Other wrestlers who had good feelings and won first-place belt buckles Saturday included Zan Fugitt (120) and Aiden Ward (132) of Nixa; Brayden Shelton (160) and Seth Hasekamp (285) of Centralia; Davis Joiner (126) and Taydem Johnson (138) of Lebanon; Jaxson McIntyre (170) of Blue Springs, and Landon Vassalli (106) of Jackson.