St. Clair's Meek, Woodcock remain unbeaten on way to claiming state titles

COLUMBIA, Mo. — St. Clair High juniors Ryan Meek and Brock Woodcock have been wrestling together since they were in kindergarten.

On Saturday, they became undefeated state champions together.

“We’ve been dreaming of this moment since we were kids,” Meek said.

Meek, who placed fourth as a freshman and third as a sophomore, was determined not to go through the heartbreak of coming up just short during his 113-pound championship match.

Tied 3-3 in the third period, Meek (53-0) slid out of a headlock to earn an escape, then pounced on previously undefeated Cameron junior Caleb Husch (45-1) to earn a takedown and the title-clinching points in a 6-3 victory Saturday at the Class 2 boys wrestling state championships at Mizzou Arena.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match. I just had to stay calm, keep my head on and trust my training,” said Meek, who is 136-7 in his career. “I’ve been training for this moment ever since I was in first grade. When I finally got to the big show, I wasn’t going to let it slip away.”

St. Clair coach Mel Hughes was impressed with the patience of Meek, who prefers to go at a lightning-quick tempo during his matches.

“He wrestled a real crafty match. I know he probably would have liked to take more shots, but he kept that within him, and he only took good shots,” Hughes said.

Woodcock (56-0) defeated Mexico senior and former state champion Keith Ransom by a 13-2 major decision to capture the 145-pound title.

It is the second consecutive state title match that Woodcock racked up gobs of points. He earned a 16-0 technical fall to win the 132-pound championship as a sophomore.

Woodcock found himself in a vulnerable position in the opening seconds of the match with Ransom (49-3) lifting his right leg toward the rafters. But Woodcock quickly turned a predicament into points with a takedown and near fall to grab control of the match.

“It was definitely a compromising position. It got a little scary for a second,” said Woodcock, who improved to 142-5 in his career.

Hughes knew that once Woodcock gained the upper hand, he would be tough to beat.

“He’s one of the best top-position wrestlers in the state. He’s capable of going into a college room and riding and turning people and he has,” Hughes said. “We knew once he got the opportunity, he was going to do what he normally does and that’s rack up points.”

Woodcock had terrible scare this summer when a severe car accident left him with a broken collarbone, broken rib and lacerated liver.

“Everybody said how I shouldn’t be alive. It was definitely God’s miracle that saved me,” Woodcock said.

During the 145-pound division wrestler introductions, Woodcock looked pensively to the ground at the center of the mat alone in his thoughts.

“I’m definitely an overthinker, so it’s best for me to just get out of the world for a minute, de-stress and focus on God,” Woodcock said.

Both Meek and Woodcock were quick to mention junior teammate Cameron Simcox, who joined them on the wrestling mats in kindergarten.

Simcox placed fourth at 160 pounds after a state runner-up finish last season and helped St. Clair tie Osage for sixth place with 70.5 team points, tied for the best finish in program history.

"We’re like the trio,” Meek said. “Next year, we’re excited for all three of us to be in the finals.”

For Hughes, the senior leadership of the trio should lead to more program firsts next season.

“Those three have been wrestling together since kindergarten, and (Meek and Woodcock) don’t only want to get Cameron on top of that podium with them, they want it for the young guys, too,” Hughes said. “They are going to be the most incredible senior leaders I’ve ever had in my 37 years of coaching.”

