Stegall drives Northwest Cedar Hill to Route 141 Rumble title

FENTON — Chase Stegall calls it “unfinished business.”
A two-time All-American wrestler at Northwest Cedar Hill, Stegall has placed second, third and fourth in his three trips to the Class 4 state championships.
Now a senior, Stegall continued his relentless pursuit of a state title with a dominant performance on Saturday, recording two first-period pins and a technical fall to help Northwest Cedar Hill claim its first team title of the season at the Route 141 Rumble at Summit High School.
Northwest (220 points) finished 80 points ahead of DeSoto and crowned four individual champions — JoJo Camacho (120), Christian Trigg (160), Johnny Daffron (182) and Stegall (220).
Windsor (138 points), Washington (135) and Pacific (128.5) rounded out the top five schools.
“This team is definitely something special,” Stegall said of the Lions. “I feel like we’ve had better teams technically, but we have some grinders. We all push each other and we all want the best for each other.”
And the Northwest program wants the best for Stegall, who stood mat-side offering words of encouragement to his teammates throughout the day.
“Chase taught me so much about wrestling, how to work stuff, how to defend stuff. He’s the best wrestler I’ve ever seen,” Daffron said.
But a state championship has remained tantalizingly out of his reach.
As a freshman, Stegall lost his opening match at the state tournament, then reeled off five consecutive victories to finish in third place.
“He was crushed to lose that first match and to pull it together at that kind of tournament and come back to take third (place), we knew we had something special,” Northwest coach Ron Wilhelm said.
As a sophomore and junior, he lost to wrestlers who were not only ranked No. 1 in the state, but No. 1 in the nation in their weight classes, including a 3-1 decision to Devin Winston of Park Hill in the championship match last year.
“In almost any other decade, he would be a two or three time state champ,” Wilhelm said. “He just happens to be wrestling in an era where we have kids in Missouri who among the best in the nation.”
Stegall sees tournaments like the Route 141 Rumble as an important precursor to states, but does not want to lose sight of living in the moment.
I’ll prepare myself and wrestle hard, but I also want to make sure I’m having fun,” Stegall said. “It’s my last time to soak it all in.”
Stegall has wrestled in four different weight classes in his four years and knows that difficult competitors will be awaiting him at the state competition.
“People around school and around the community ask me, ‘when are you going to win a state championship?’” Stegall said. “I’ll feel a bunch of pressure, a bunch of nerves, but I want to have fun. It will be the last chance and I’m going to leave it all on the mat.”
The Route 141 Rumble had the feel of a state tournament as close matches dominated the finals. Camacho (120), Amos Littrell (132) of North County, Colton Thompson (138) of Pacific, Rudman (152), and Austin Henry (170) of Windsor each scored one-point victories over their opponents.
Marquette junior Zach Watkins (106) joined Aiden Rudman (152) as champions for the Mustangs, which finished sixth with 122.5 points. For Watkins, it was his first action of the season after rejoining the team in January.
“I was running five miles a day, and I told myself once I made it back, I wouldn’t lose a single match,” Watkins said. “I just stayed with my defense and worked my offense.”
Summit sophomore Camden Pye gave the host its only champion with an impressive 5-0 victory over Connor Popham of St. Mary’s at 126.
“It’s a bigger crowd than usual and a lot of people know me,” Pye said. “I just had to keep (Popham) off my legs and go in for headlocks. Once I did that, I used it to my advantage.”
And in one of the most impressive performances, Daffron (182) of Northwest Cedar Hill knocked off previously undefeated Bobby Conroy of SLUH by an 8-5 score.
“I was scouting (Conroy) throughout the tournament and I saw he had big offense and I’m a big defensive guy, so I tried to use his offense against him and it led me to the win,” Daffron said.
And the success of the Northwest wrestling program, both on Saturday and in the future, has much to do with the leadership of Stegall.
“He’s a big reason why we are as good as we are,” Trigg said. “He pushes us every day in practice. We all look up to him and follow his work ethic.”
Wilhelm added, “He’s such an incredible leader. We’re hoping to place him at the top of the podium this time around.”