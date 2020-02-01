Triad captures 13th consecutive conference crown as Witzig passes 400-win plateau

HIGHLAND, ILL. — Russ Witzig shrugged off all the praise and adulation.
The Triad High wrestling coach didn't care about celebrating his 400th career coaching victory.
He had his eyes set squarely on win No. 404 - because that held more importance to him and his team.
"(No. 400) just means you've been in it long enough and you're just fortunate to have some good years throughout that time," Witzig said. "I like the 404 with the 13 conference championships as opposed to 400 wins without a conference title."
Witzig hit both milestones on Saturday.
The Knights claimed their 13th successive conference title by rolling to a 5-0 dual-match record at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Dual at Highland High School.
"Thirteen titles. It never gets old," Witzig said. "Every year, they step up. Somebody comes through in a big way and the whole team steps up. We did what we had to do."
Jerseyville finished second with a 4-1 record - its only loss was to Triad. Mascoutah finished third with a 3-2 record.
Witzig is in his 27th season at the helm of the tradition-rich program. After starting his career with a one-win season, Triad has averaged 15 victories per campaign and never recorded less than eight in a season. The Knights have qualified for the state dual tournament five times under Witzig and finished in fourth place last season in Class 2A.
"Nobody, when they start coaching, is thinking about getting 400 wins," Witzig said.
In the fourth dual of the day, Triad faced off against last year's conference runner-up Civic Memorial with Kaden Marmon earning a pivotal pin in the 182-pound weight class.
It was his fourth victory of the long day.
"It can get hard, but you've got to power through it," Marmon said. At the end of the day, we wanted this conference championship, so we just powered through and got it."
Witzig knows that the unprecedented conference title streak won't last forever.
"We talk about the kids that come before it," Witzig said. " Eventually this streak will come to an end, I don't know when but you don't want to be that group. This week, the practices were just so much better. Our kids just step up every year. I can't say enough about them."
Civic Memorial finished in fourth place. The Eagles had to give up 24 points in each match due to forfeits, injuries and scratches.
"I think we did really well with what we had," Civic Memorial coach Jeremy Christeson said. "I believe we're competing, we just don't have enough horses."
The Eagles' two losses were to Triad (48-36) and Mascoutah (39-31).
Civic Memorial had four wrestlers go a perfect 5-0.
"Like I was telling them, the conference is important to us, we want to win it, but that's not our ultimate goal," Christeson said. "Our ultimate goal is to get people healthy and get to regionals - then it's game on."
A surprise bump in weight pushed Jerseyville senior Zeke Waltz into a showdown with Triad senior Garrett Bakarich.
"I wasn't expecting it coming in, but I'm happy we got to wrestle," Waltz said.
Waltz and Bakarich squared off early in the day after the Triad wrestler moved up to Waltz's weight of 160 pounds. The two battled all three rounds with Waltz coming out on top 4-2.
Waltz went a perfect 5-0 with three pins.
"It feels really good. They bumped Garrett up, so I was happy to get that match in before going into regionals," Waltz said.