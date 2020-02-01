Triad captures 13th consecutive conference crown as Witzig passes 400-win plateau

"Nobody, when they start coaching, is thinking about getting 400 wins," Witzig said.

In the fourth dual of the day, Triad faced off against last year's conference runner-up Civic Memorial with Kaden Marmon earning a pivotal pin in the 182-pound weight class.

It was his fourth victory of the long day.

"It can get hard, but you've got to power through it," Marmon said. At the end of the day, we wanted this conference championship, so we just powered through and got it."

Witzig knows that the unprecedented conference title streak won't last forever.

"We talk about the kids that come before it," Witzig said. " Eventually this streak will come to an end, I don't know when but you don't want to be that group. This week, the practices were just so much better. Our kids just step up every year. I can't say enough about them."

Civic Memorial finished in fourth place. The Eagles had to give up 24 points in each match due to forfeits, injuries and scratches.

"I think we did really well with what we had," Civic Memorial coach Jeremy Christeson said. "I believe we're competing, we just don't have enough horses."