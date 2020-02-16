Triad's Bakarich, Jerseyville's Waltz learn from regular-season meeting

MASCOUTAH — Triad senior Garrett Bakarich smiles when he thinks back to his lone loss of the season.

A 4-2 defeat at the hands of Jerseyville's Zeke Waltz in the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Dual is all that separates Bakarich from a perfect record.

But Bakarich doesn't let it bother him.

"Not at all," Bakarich said. "He's such a nice guy and it was a good match to work on."

Waltz came out on top as the senior stalwarts squared off on Feb. 2. Both said the lessons they took from that match are paying dividends during their respective postseason runs.

"I'm really happy I got that match in," Waltz said. "He's such a good opponent and gave me a tough run. It was probably my toughest match all year and it helped."

Neither has lost since and they don't plan to again after each punched their tickets to the Class 2A state championships in different weight classes on Saturday.

"Both of them hadn't had a lot of tough matches all year and I think it helped both of them to prepare for the end of the year," Triad coach Russ Witzig said.