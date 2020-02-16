Triad's Bakarich, Jerseyville's Waltz learn from regular-season meeting

MASCOUTAH — Triad senior Garrett Bakarich smiles when he thinks back to his lone loss of the season.
A 4-2 defeat at the hands of Jerseyville's Zeke Waltz in the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Dual is all that separates Bakarich from a perfect record.
But Bakarich doesn't let it bother him.
"Not at all," Bakarich said. "He's such a nice guy and it was a good match to work on."
Waltz came out on top as the senior stalwarts squared off on Feb. 2. Both said the lessons they took from that match are paying dividends during their respective postseason runs.
"I'm really happy I got that match in," Waltz said. "He's such a good opponent and gave me a tough run. It was probably my toughest match all year and it helped."
Neither has lost since and they don't plan to again after each punched their tickets to the Class 2A state championships in different weight classes on Saturday.
"Both of them hadn't had a lot of tough matches all year and I think it helped both of them to prepare for the end of the year," Triad coach Russ Witzig said.
Bakarich, who improved to 39-1, won the 152-pound 2A Mascoutah Individual Sectional title with an 8-3 decision.
Waltz wrapped up the 160-pound title with a 6-0 decision to push his perfect record to 40-0. His path to a sectional title took an interesting turn during the semifinal round.
After an intense first minute, Waltz was awarded a point after Champaign Central's Dalton Hall was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
When Waltz went back to the center of the mat to resume, he was greeted with a referee raising his arm to signify the match victory.
"It really caught me off guard," Waltz said.
Hall was disqualified for removing his headgear and walking off the mat to help Waltz advance to the championship.
"I was totally shocked and surprised," Snyder said.
Bakarich, meanwhile, pinned Hayden Stanley of Mattoon in 1 minute, 53 seconds to reach the final. He has dominated the 152-pound division this season, but decided to make the jump to 160 for the MVC Super Duals so he could face a new challenge.
"I was really looking forward to that match," Bakarich said. "He's such a great competitor and it really benefited me."
The idea to change up Bakarich's regular routine came from Witzig, who has since seen his senior learn from mistakes he may have made in that battle with Waltz.
"We wanted him to get a really tough match before the state playoffs and he got a really tough match then," Witzig said.
Bakarich won't get to meet Waltz for a rematch in the state tournament, but he is hoping to improve his place on the podium. Bakarich took fifth at state a season ago.
"I've just had to work harder and push myself harder than I did last year to meet my goals," Bakarich said. "I've been mixing up my attacks because before I had become too one-dimensional."
Waltz and Bakarich are just two of 15 wrestlers from the Mississippi Valley Conference to earn spots in the state tournament.
"I think our conference gets overlooked a lot," Witzig said. "If you look at our conference and who got guys out, it's really balanced."