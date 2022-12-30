Troy’s Smith, Triad’s Crouch win battles of state champs; Whitfield nabs team title at Red Schmitt tourney

GRANITE CITY — Troy Buchanan senior Brett Smith felt the fatigue, saw the clock and heard a familiar voice near the end of his 170-pound championship match Friday.

“I heard my dad screaming at me, and if he’s starting to get mad, I have to move,” Smith said.

Smith, the defending Missouri Class 4 champion, executed a takedown with 13 seconds remaining in the match to defeat Class 3 champion Eli Zar of Neosho 3-1 and capture the 170-pound title at the Red Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament.

The Smith-Zar tussle was one of several matches that pitted current and former state champions against each other during one of the most competitive wrestling events of the early season.

Tied at 1 in the third period, both Smith and Zar escaped precarious predicaments. With Zar locked onto his left leg, Smith performed a split that any gymnast would have applauded, then wriggled it out of harm.

Moments later, Smith hoisted Zar’s left leg skyward, only to watch the Neosho senior twirl himself loose with a spinning maneuver resembling a bicycle kick in soccer.

“I was getting to his legs pretty easily, but he had good leg defense for sure,” Smith said.

As the clock approached 20 seconds, both Smith and Zar hunched over near the center of the mat, when Smith heard the booming voice of Sean Smith, his father and assistant coach, and shot in for the winning takedown.

“It feels good. It’s great competition and it’s great preparation for upcoming tournaments and for state,” Smith said.

Despite not crowning an individual champion, Whitfield won the team title with 280.5 points. Mahomet-Seymour (269), Batavia (229), Willard (219.5) and Lafayette (216.5) rounded out the top five in the 27-team event.

“It is slightly hollow going 0 for 3 in the finals, but the biggest thing it showed is our potential,” Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz said. “We’re a society of offendables, and it’s time for our kids to get offended by their lack of rankings and lack of seedings. If they do that, I think we could have something pretty special in February.”

Sherertz joined his father Charlie Sherertz Sr., who won the Granite City holiday tourney at the helm of McCluer North in 1989 and '90, as the first father and son to coach Red Schmitt championship teams.

“I have a lot of respect for the history and tradition of this tournament,” Sherertz said.

Triad junior Colby Crouch, the defending Illinois 2A state champion, faced off against Whitfield junior and two-time Missouri state champion Porter Matecki in the 126-pound finale.

Crouch appeared to be cruising after a wild scramble ended with his back on top of Matecki, earning a near fall and 7-0 lead in the match.

“I like to get a takedown and find my way on top to build a lead,” Crouch said.

But after a stalemate forced the two wrestlers to stand up and walk to the center of the mat, Crouch’s leg buckled and he dropped to the ground twice. He took the full five minutes of injury time, drank plenty of fluids and resumed the tussle with 1 minute and 37 seconds remaining.

“I had to finish the match,” said Crouch, who survived two late Matecki takedowns to win 8-4.

Mascoutah senior Santino Robinson, who placed second in Illinois last season, defeated three-time Missouri champion AJ Rallo by a 9-2 decision. Robinson used a series of Greco-style throws to try to keep himself upright as much as possible.

“I knew that he was a scrambler, so I didn’t want to get into a scramble situation,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who won his second Red Schmitt tourney title, was seeded second to Rallo. At the conclusion of the match, he made a sleeping gesture with his hands to inform people not to “sleep” on him this season.

“I just want to get better, keep pushing the pace and try to win everything,” Robinson said.

Veterans to the Red Schmitt Classic were not the only winners Friday.

Belleville East freshman Jonathan Rulo won the 285-pound title 5-2 over Mahomet-Seymour senior Camden Harms by executing athletic takedowns in the closing seconds of both the first and second periods and surviving a bloody nose in the third.

“My game plan was to score every period,” Rulo said. “As a heavyweight, when you score, your opponent won’t retaliate as fast as if you were wrestling a 106-pounder.”

As a child, Rulo spent part of his winter break in the bleachers as a spectator at the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament and pondered on its significance after his match.

“It’s a big accomplishment for me. As a freshman, to win here, I feel great about myself,” Rulo said.

St. Clair senior Brock Woodcock, who pinned his way through the 152-pound bracket, was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

Other Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament champions included: CBC senior Kolby Warren (132); Plainfield North sophomore Maddox Garbis (106) and junior Leonardo Tovar (220); Batavia seniors Cael Andrews (145) and Kaden Fetteroff (152); Mahomet-Seymour seniors Brennan Houser (182) and Mateo Casillas (195); Andrew junior Max Siegel (113) and senior Trevor Silzer (120), who won a 3-2 decision against St. Clair senior Ryan Meek, ending Meek's 75-match winning streak.

William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament