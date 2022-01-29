Troy's Smith tames brutal bracket, earns outstanding wrestler award at Kyle Thrasher tournament

WELDON SPRING — Holt junior Brett Smith looked at the names in his bracket and smiled.

State champions from Staley and Hannibal joined Class 4 state runner-up Smith in a powerhouse 170-pound division loaded with decorated wrestlers.

“It was a great bracket. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Smith said.

Smith defeated defending Class 3 state champion Trevor Wilson of Hannibal 4-1 in the title match Saturday to earn a championship belt and the outstanding wrestler award of the Kyle Thrasher boys wrestling tournament at Francis Howell.

Staley won the team title with 211 points. Hillsboro placed second (185.5) and Whitfield finished third (179).

The Kyle Thrasher tournament, named for the Vikings’ wrestling coach from 1979-87 who led the program to four state titles, provided the final tournament for many wrestlers as they prepare for district tournaments scheduled for Feb. 11.

In the 170-pound semifinal, Smith earned an 8-2 victory over Whitfield senior Reese Callahan, who placed fourth in Class 3 last season, setting up a title match with Wilson.

Scoreless through two periods, Smith chose to begin the third period in the bottom position, a spot where he felt confident.

“I feel I can get away from anybody,” Smith said.

Smith not only escaped but earned a reversal to take the lead. Midway through the period, Wilson escaped to close the deficit to 2-1, but Smith immediately pounced, grasping Wilson’s legs and securing a takedown to preserve the win.

The fast-paced attack utilized by Smith throughout the match helped him take control in the final period and moved his record to 35-2.

“If I just keep with my mood and keep wrestling hard, I can keep that pace the whole time,” Smith said.

As a freshman at Holt, Smith placed fifth at state and was revered by his teammates as a constant source of energy and positivity at practices.

He transferred to Troy for his sophomore season and tried to recreate that atmosphere.

“The room we came from at Holt, we were all family there, and we’re trying to get that same culture (at Troy),” Smith said. “We’re doing pretty good so far.”

Smith earned a second-place medal at the state meet in Independence last season, dropping a 6-4 decision to David Brooks of Staley in the 160-pound title match in Class 4. Brooks moved up to the 170-pound bracket for the Kyle Thrasher tournament, but lost 8-3 to Wilson in the semifinals, depriving Smith of a state championship rematch.

“I wanted to face (Brooks) at this tournament. I think he bumped up to wrestle me,” Smith said.

It was the only disappointment of an otherwise stellar performance that earned Smith the first Bryan Schmidt outstanding wrestler award, named for a 1984 Francis Howell state champion who died of a heart attack in November.

Hillsboro freshman Jackson Tucker made his own impressive statement by winning the 126-pound division and helping the Hawks earn second place as a team.

In his semifinal match, he handed Francis Howell Central junior Peyton Shepard only his second loss of the season with a 7-6 decision, then defeated two-time state champion AJ Rallo of Whitfield 4-2 in the title match.

“Being a freshman, a lot of people look over you,” Tucker said. “Coming out here and showing everyone what I can do is awesome.”

Tucker improved to 36-3 and leapt into the arms of his coaches after the championship match. A loss suffered early in the season has inspired him.

“Every day that loss drives me to keep pushing myself and to keep working on the little things so that these moments today can happen,” Tucker said.

Whitfield placed third with Porter Matecki (120), Chase Brock (182) and Evan Binder (132) capturing championship belts.

Binder, a three-time state champion, thinks the Warriors are peaking at the right time as they try to capture a sixth consecutive state team title.

“In my time at Whitfield, I think this is the best team we’ve ever had. We could possibly win seven of the weight classes (at state) which would be amazing,” said Binder, an Air Force commit. “That would be the definition of domination, which is what we want.”

St. Clair juniors Ryan Meek (113) and Brock Woodcock (145) continued undefeated seasons with impressive performances.

Meek trailed 3-0 in his semifinal match before pinning Belton sophomore Jaden Lambert in the first period, then repeated the feat with an opening period pin against Staley junior Craig Omozeje for the 113-pound title to increase his record to 38-0.

Meek has been driven by the memory of 4-1 loss in the state semifinal to Brady Roark of Seneca, the only loss Meek has endured in his last two seasons.

“Coming up short last year definitely put more drive into me to keep working in the off-season,” Meek said. “I only have two years left, so I’m just leaving it all out there and giving it everything I’ve got.”

Other winners included North Point freshman Kaden Purler (106), Lafayette seniors Drew Doehring (138) and Tommy Hagan (220), Francis Howell Central junior Aidan Hernandez (152), Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter (195), Staley freshman Merrik Murray (160) and Nixa senior John Gholson (285).

