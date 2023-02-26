COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brett Smith was pushed in the state championship match Saturday night at Mizzou Arena. And he pushed back.

Smith, a Troy Buchanan senior, battled Liberty-KC’s Peyton Westpfhal in the title match at 175 pounds, coming up with a late takedown in sudden-death overtime for a 3-1 win. It was the second consecutive state title for Smith, who finished second as a sophomore and took fifth as a freshman wrestling at Holt High in Wentzville.

“Tougher than I expected, for sure, but I knew Peyton was a good wrestler and I wanted it more,’’ Smith said. “I worked my (butt) off this season and it feels great to finish on top again. I give (Westpfhal) big props. He was snapping me, moving his hands and feet well through the whole match. He actually won our bracket at the KC Stampede this season, beating the guy who beat me in the semifinals, so I knew it’d be a battle. But I was able to pull it out and now I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Smith, who finished the season at 43-2, opened his weekend in Columbia with a pair of technical-fall wins and advanced to the final with a pin in the semifinals. He will continue wrestling at the Northern Illinois University. He’s the product of a wrestling family and a good part of that family was on the mat with him as Troy’s coaching staff this weekend. That includes Trojans head coach Joey Wolfrum and a coaching staff that included Brett’s dad, Sean, his uncle, Gary Peterson, and his older brother, Colby Smith.

Colby was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro wrestler of the year in 2016. Colby won three state titles and finished third as a sophomore. He went on to compete at the Division I level before finishing his career as a three-time NCAA Division II All-American at Lindenwood University.

Westpfahl, a sophomore, finished the season at 43-5.

Howell Central second in team standings

Francis Howell Central was runner-up in the team race in Class 4, finishing well behind Liberty-KC (218 points), which captured its fourth consecutive championship. The Spartans had 90.5 points, beating out Staley (88) for second. Lafayette and Ozark each finished with 81 points and tied for fourth.

Howell Central was paced by a pair of senior champions. Peyton Shepard, a three-time state medalist, won 5-3 over Lafayette’s Dylan Roth in the title match at 126. He won by tech fall, major decision and with a 10-6 decision to reach the finals.

Shepard (40-7) placed fourth at 106 as a freshman and was fifth at 126 a year ago.

At 165 pounds, Howell Central’s Aidan Hernandez put the finishing touch on a 29-1 senior season when he broke open a 2-2 match for a 7-2 tiebreaker win over Neosho’s Eli Zar. Hernandez needed just 21 seconds to win his opening match and followed up with another pin on Friday. He won 3-0 in the semifinals.

A four-time state medalist, Hernandez placed fifth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and was a third-place finisher at 152 as a junior.

Seckman also has two champs

Seckman, which finished eighth in Class 4, got championships from seniors John Bamvakais and Cole Ruble at 157 and 190, respectively.

A three-time medalist who took sixth as a freshman and fourth last year, Bamvakais (45-7) pinned his way into the finals and then beat Liberty’s Trey Craig 3-1 for the championship.

Ruble, a four-time state medalist and two-time champion, placed third as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore. He won the title at 160 as a junior and followed up with a 6-5 decision over Lafayette junior Andrew Wier on Saturday night to put the finishing touch on a 38-7 senior season.

Ruble will play football at Southeast Missouri. He was the top rusher (2,524 yards) and scorer (46 touchdowns) in the St. Louis area last fall.

Wier, a junior, finished the season at 37-5. He pinned his way to the title match, stopping opponents in 1:55, 38 seconds and 2:57.

Lafayette junior Dylan Roth, who placed sixth as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, lost 5-3 to Howell Central’s Peyton Shepard in the title match at 126. Roth (40-11) won 5-1 and 4-1 before beating Liberty’s Cooper Rider 5-3 in sudden victory in the semifinals.

Linsman captures another state title

Liberty-KC junior Gavin Linsman, who won individual and team state titles with Whitfield to cap his freshman and sophomore seasons, captured state championship No. 3 as a member of the Class 4 champion Blue Jays on Saturday.

Competing at 144, he put the finishing touch on a 41-4 season with a technical fall win over Fort Zumwalt North freshman Cole Aguirre (48-10). Linsman dominated in Columbia, advancing to the championship with two pins and a major decision.

He was one of 10 medalists for Liberty, which ran away from the field in Class 4. The Blue Jays finished the state meet with three champions, five runners-up, a fourth-place finisher and a fifth-place medalist.

Aguirre, who took second at districts, won by major decision to open his state experience on Friday. He followed up with 7-1 and 8-7 victories to reach the title match.

