Subscribe now!
Vinnie Zerban, CBC

Vinnie Zerban, CBC wrestling

Fifth and final title last season came in the Class 4 state tournament at 132 pounds, an improvement on his runner-up state tournament finish as a freshman. Zerban was one of four CBC individual champs last season as the program won its second consecutive team state championship. As a sophomore, Zerban posted a 43-3 record and did not lose to a foe from Missouri.