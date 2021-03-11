Ward wins St. Charles High's first boys wrestling state title in 22 years

“It was a tough match. I don’t feel I did anything wrong,” Meek said. “On a different day, it could have gone a different way, it was equal wrestling.”

Meek rebounded 90 minutes later to take third place with an impressive 16-6 major decision over Gage Gross of St. Genevieve.

“I just kept my composure about me, and just took what was left. It wasn’t first, but it’s what I could get,” said Meek who placed fourth last season as a freshman.

St. Clair also had two freshman state qualifiers and a senior who started wrestling three months ago who won a match Thursday.

For St. Clair coach Mel Hughes, the day showed the growth of the program and the talent that in the pipeline.

“We’ve got a lot of kids at home and up here in the stands that are excited about what they see and they all want to be part of it,” Hughes said. “We’ve got the building blocks there, we just have to keep advancing and working hard.”

Sullivan produces two medalists, Rolwes takes fourth

Sullivan brought four wrestlers to the state meet and claimed two medalists, junior Ty Shetley and senior Dillon Witt.