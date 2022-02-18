Warren keeps CBC wrestling tradition alive in Class 4 state tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It has been a year of transition for CBC wrestling.

Cadets junior Kolby Warren has become the glue the program needed.

“This year has been rough, not having my teammates that left, but what really motivated me was thinking in the back of my head that this is my team, this is my year to shine,” Warren said.

Warren did that Friday, punching his ticket to the 126-pound state championship match with a 7-3 victory over Grain Valley junior Dru Azcona in the Missouri Class 4 boys wrestling state championships at Mizzou Arena.

Leading 2-1 after one period, Warren leaned over and tied his right wrestling boot with the calmness of student getting ready for school. When Azcona had his leg in a vulnerable position, Warren simply did a split to prevent a takedown.

“I do (the splits) a lot in practice so I’m really comfortable there, and with tying my shoe, I’m just trying to have fun. I can’t be all serious,” Warren said.

Warren earned an escape to start the second period, and after a long delay in the match due to a blood situation, scored the takedown that put him comfortably in the lead, 5-1.

“He was trying to push the pace, but I pushed my own pace, forcing him to react to my stuff and countering off his shots,” Warren said.

Warren will face Hickman junior Hayden Benter (34-6) during a championship round that begins at 4 p.m. Saturday. It is the 10th consecutive season the Cadets have sent a wrestler into a state championship match.

Warren, who placed third as a sophomore at 113 pounds, has found a larger purpose than his own, personal quest to ascend the steps of the state podium.

“I’m showing my team that no matter the adversity, that this is possible,” Warren said. “Being able to influence them and support them has been a big part of my motivation.”

Highly successful coach Cornell Robinson left CBC to accept a position as the head coach at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, and Missouri state champions Luke Lilledahl and Jack Darrah left CBC to join Robinson there.

Also, state runner-up Santino Robinson, who won a Missouri state title as freshman, returned to his hometown of Mascoutah from CBC and has advanced to a final in the Illinois Class 2A state championships.

After the departure of Robinson in September, athletic director Rocky Streb took the helm of the CBC wrestling program until he could find a permanent replacement.

He immediately sought out Warren.

“I talked to Kolby right away about how we were going to make this work. We spent a lot of time in philosophical conversations,” Streb said.

Warren, who has a 37-2 record this season, joined freshman Dillon White (113) as the only two state qualifiers for CBC this season. White lost in his bubble match one step away from a medal.

Streb hopes the young Cadets will see Warren’s purple and gold singlet wrestling on the grandest stage and realize what is possible.

“He’s a leader not just by example, but he can verbally express himself. He knows what buttons to push and who to push them on,” Streb said. “I’ve had a lot of great leaders over 38 years, and his name is in that list of high school kids who are great leaders.”

HOWELL CENTRAL'S CROSS MAKES FINAL

Francis Howell Central junior David Cross, a state medalist each of the last two seasons, will wrestle in his first state championship match after a tough 3-2 semifinal victory over Lafayette senior Drew Doehring in a 138-pound semifinal.

After a scoreless first period, Cross (39-2) earned an escape and a takedown to open a 3-2 advantage, then held off a furious charge from Doehring late in the match to secure the win.

Cross and Doehring had to wait patiently in the hallway for the conclusion of a marathon overtime match that preceded them.

“I was really nervous. I’ve been shaking all day,” Cross said. “I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare yourself for the pressure of a state semifinal. I asked my dad to give me a little pep talk and I haven’t asked for that in a long time.”

Cross (37-2) will face defending state champion Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge, who has a perfect 44-0 record, including a 3-1 decision over Cross for the district title.

Troy senior Brett Smith avenged a state championship loss from last season by defeating Staley senior David Brooks in a 15-2 major decision. He will face Francis Howell senior Hayden Trezek for the 170-pound title. Trezek defeated Blue Springs senior Jaxson McIntrye 8-0.

Seckman sophomore Mathew Cook (113) and junior Cole Ruble (160) also advanced to championship matches on Friday.

Cook earned a third period pin over Fort Osage freshman Noah Thorpe. Ruble led from start to finish in an 11-6 decision over Lee’s Summit sophomore Jackson Jones.

Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter advanced to the 195-pound title match with a 13-5 victory over Seckman senior Dylan Carlton. Slaughter will face defending state champion Wentric Williams III of Liberty-KC.

Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan and Oakville sophomore will Ethan Venable will meet for the 220-pound title. Hagan pinned Staley junior Jack Stoffel. Venable earned a 9-1 victory over Liberty North junior Jacob Stockard.

In Class 2, St. Clair undefeated teammates Ryan Meek (113) and Brock Woodcock (145) advanced to state title matches with dominant performances.

Meek defeated Orchard Farm sophomore Liam Borgsmiller by a 13-0 major decision and Woodcock pinned Benton junior Bishop Rush in 32 seconds.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.