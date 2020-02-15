Waterloo's Sommers grabs sectional crown

MASCOUTAH — Waterloo High sophomore Jordan Sommers wanted to earn his sectional championship.
"I wanted to win that match by wrestling, not by some freak accident," Sommers said.
But Sommers gained the title in the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional when Mitch Hutmacher of Glenwood had to forfeit due to a leg injury in the first period of the 195 pound final.
Sommer claimed the second sectional title in the history of the program.
Yet he was in no mood to celebrate.
"I don't consider myself a sectional champion because of it," Sommers said. "I thought it was a cheap way to win, not that it was a cheap shot - just not the way I wanted to win. I pray for him and his family. If I had known that would have happened, I would have never tried to do that."
Hutmacher and Sommers were both trying to get into a position to score the first points.
But as the two scrambled, Hutmacher got tangled up with Sommers before crumpling to the ground in pain. Sommers watched helplessly as his opponent was tended to by trainers.
"He'd prefer to wrestle the best kids from each team because he wants to be the best," Waterloo coach Chase Guerico said. "That's part of what beat him up so much afterward, he wanted it to be a true match."
Still, Guerico was extremely pleased with his sophomore earning his spot in the state tournament next week with a 4-2 win over Charleston senior Brayden Doyle in the semifinals.
"He's been a monster all year," Guerico said. "He's a testament to if you spend all your time working to get better at something, that's what he did and now he's here – trying to be Waterloo's first-ever state placer."
After a quick exit last year in the state tournament as a, "puny" freshman, Sommers immediately went back to work.
"I think it's important that Waterloo gets a state champion," Sommers said.
Guerico remembers the first moment he saw the sophomore step into his wrestling room.
"I was thinking we hit the gold mine," Guerico said. "He loves wrestling and while not a lot of kids where wrestling is their first sport and that's what it was for him. He came in and knew exactly what he wanted."
Sommers is ready for the return trip to Champaign.
"I'm going to try and reach out to him (Hutmacher) and his family and apologize to him," Sommers said. "I could sit here and cry about it all day, but regardless of the outcome of that match, I was still going to go to state and I've just got to go out there and do what I'm best at."