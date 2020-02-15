Waterloo's Sommers grabs sectional crown

Still, Guerico was extremely pleased with his sophomore earning his spot in the state tournament next week with a 4-2 win over Charleston senior Brayden Doyle in the semifinals.

"He's been a monster all year," Guerico said. "He's a testament to if you spend all your time working to get better at something, that's what he did and now he's here – trying to be Waterloo's first-ever state placer."

After a quick exit last year in the state tournament as a, "puny" freshman, Sommers immediately went back to work.

"I think it's important that Waterloo gets a state champion," Sommers said.

Guerico remembers the first moment he saw the sophomore step into his wrestling room.

"I was thinking we hit the gold mine," Guerico said. "He loves wrestling and while not a lot of kids where wrestling is their first sport and that's what it was for him. He came in and knew exactly what he wanted."

Sommers is ready for the return trip to Champaign.

"I'm going to try and reach out to him (Hutmacher) and his family and apologize to him," Sommers said. "I could sit here and cry about it all day, but regardless of the outcome of that match, I was still going to go to state and I've just got to go out there and do what I'm best at."